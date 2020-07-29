Kendall Jenner's L.A. Home Includes Glam Room, Art Studio and Giant Gold Tub

The house used to belong to Charlie Sheen and underwent massive, year-long renovations.

Kendall Jenner is the latest star to open up her home to Architectural Digest for the publication's September Issue.

"This is the first home I've done completely, and I think it's a genuine reflection of who I am and what I like," said Kendall. "In the end, I'm still a young female in L.A., just trying to have some fun."

Architectural Digest

Jenner bought the home, which previously belonged to Charlie Sheen, in 2017. After she purchased it, the house underwent a year of renovations. As part of the remodel, she turned one of its five bedrooms into a fitting -- or "Hannah Montana" -- room and glam room. She also doubled the size of her master bathroom shower and raised the room's ceilings. The space also houses what she refers to as a giant "gold tub," which is actually made of brass.

The "hardest thing to put in" during the renovation, according to one of the guys who worked on the house, was the massive stone, 300 pound sink in the powder room off the formal living room.

The house is also filled with touches inspired by her famous family members, including a wall of magazine covers featuring her own face in the glam room -- something Kim Kardashian did first and they "all kind of copied."

"Kylie and I were super-lucky to have guidance from our older sisters and a mom who really has her shit together," she said while talking about her kitchen, which she uses more than she ever expected. "They all gave me solid advice on how to set up my kitchen and bath for maximum efficiency."

Architectural Digest

Just off the entryway, there's also a giant, glowing wall sculpture from James Turrell -- an artist she learned about from brother-in-law Kanye West (pictured above).

"I was introduced to his work by Kanye, who collaborates with him," Jenner explains. "I wanted this piece to be a focal point of the house, and I'm so hyped to have it here."

Jenner converted her movie theater room into an art studio -- where she paints to help relieve stress, calling it a "form of therapy." She also has a massive closet she purges every two months, a bar off the living room and some killer outside space with a pool and BBQ.