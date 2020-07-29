Sharon Osbourne Details Two Out of Body Experiences

CBS

Sharon Osbourne is sharing some of her wild out of body experiences.

In a preview clip for Thursday's episode of "The Talk@Home," Sharon, Ozzy and their son Jack discuss their new paranormal show, "The Osbournes Want To Believe." The eight-part Travel Channel series, which was filmed during quarantine in their home theater room, follows Jack as he attempts to convince his parents to believe in paranormal activity.

"I've always kind of taken it with a piece of salt. I can't really say I've actually seen a ghost," says Ozzy, 71. "Some of the stuff he showed me, I couldn't believe it."

When co-host Carrie Ann Inaba asks Ozzy if he's a believer now, he replies, "Skeptical but leaning towards it."

As for who is a bigger skeptic?

"I think [my parents] are about even," says Jack, 34. "But then they'll be like, 'Oh, I don't believe in any of that stuff.' And then the more you talk to them, they're like, 'Well, maybe I believe in something.'"

"Then, when we're filming, my mom turns to me and says, 'Well, actually I've had two out of body experiences," Jack adds, before Ozzy jokes, "I had a lot more than two but it was chemically induced."

Sharon, 67, then recalls the two times when she felt out of her body. "The Talk" host says her experiences both happened when she was young, she remembers both moments vividly.

"I had one when I had pneumonia as a kid. And, I also had a really bad lung disease at the same time and I was out of my body," she explains.

"The next time was years later. I was in hospital and I was having a blood transfusion. I was sick and I can remember everything they did to bring me back," she continues. "And, I was hovering again out of my body looking at the room with the doctors."

"The doctor said to me, 'I'll do anything, just come back, come back,'" she adds. "When I saw the doctor the next day, I said, 'You'll do anything? I want an ice cream'…He was looking at me like, what?'"

"That's turning me into a believer!" Carrie Ann says in reply.

Watch the full interview Thursday, July 30 on CBS.

