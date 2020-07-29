Toni Braxton Breaks Silence After Sister Tamar's Reported Suicide Attempt

Getty

It's been nearly two weeks since the reality star was hospitalized following a 911 call in which her boyfriend says a distraught Tamar mixed pills with alcohol.

Toni Braxton has been feeling the bonds of family love amid a scary time for her sister Tamar. The singer and reality star took to Instagram to express some of these sentiments nearly two weeks after Tamar reportedly attempted suicide.

It was on July 16 that Tamar's boyfriend David Adefso made a frantic -- and at times bizarre -- 911 call from the Ritz-Carlton room in Los Angeles, per TMZ.

According to David on that call, Tamar had mixed pills and alcohol over how she was being portrayed in her upcoming, and now-delayed until September 10, reality television series "Get Ya Life!" for We TV ... though TMZ's sources say it was he who was upset with his portrayal.

Regardless, EMTs discovered Tamar unconscious when they arrived and quickly took her to the emergency room where she was stabilized. Multiple outlets have reported that Tamar is doing well, and subsequently undergoing mental health treatment for depression.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Sharing a picture of the whole family together on Wednesday, Toni captioned it, "Family is everything! Especially sisters!"

It certainly seems clear that Tamar was on her mind, both due to the sister focus of her comment and to Tamar's prominent position in the photo next to Toni.

Sister Trina quickly commented on Toni's post with a series of heart emojis, with fans pouring their support for the family and well-wishes for Tamar.

"At this moment we are joining with her fans and sending strength and healing in the hope that she is getting the support and help she needs at this difficult time," said We TV in a statement.

Nene Leakes was among the first to provide fans with an update of Tamar's health, saying that she had spoken with her shortly before the 911 call to try and help "pull her through this moment," and has spoken to her since as well.

She called for her followers to "check on your strong friends!"

"When you are a strong person, you manage stress differently!" Nene captioned her post. "People tend to judge the outside Strength on the inside abilities to cope! A lot of strong people cry in the dark and hurt alone."

"Try not to judge so much! know that there are people being treated wrong for real and It’s really painful," Nene concluded her thoughts. "I know Tamar is gonna get thru this but please pray for her strength."

Got a story or tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.