Chloe x Halle Spice Up GLAAD Media Awards on Spice Girls-Inspired Performance with Drag Race Alums

Demi Lovato and Dwyane Wade offered powerful words of support to transgender youths, with Wade crediting 13-year-old daughter Zaya for leading the way for his family.

Chloe x Halle clearly thought it was time to spice up the GLAAD Media Awards, so that's exactly what they did!

The sister duo brought back all those '90s memories of when all the word was spice in an epic Spice Girls visual tribute during their performance of their latest single, "Do It."

Obviously, since the girls could only bring two Spices to the stage, they needed some back up. Luckily, "RuPaul's Drag Race" was totally there for them.

Chloe brought Mel B's Scary Spice to life, while Halle kept it chic with Victoria Beckham's Posh Spice. Rounding out the band were Vanessa Vanjie Mateo as Mel C's Sporty Spice, Mayhem Miller as Emma Bunton's Baby Spice and Naomi Smalls as Geri Halliwell's Ginger Spice.

If Beckham won't let fans enjoy a five-full Spice Girls reunion, they could do worse than this visual recreation.

The ladies even channeled the iconic looks of early days Spice Girls, when they were more represented by their characters -- aka Spice personas -- than their actual identities.

The 31st GLAAD Media Awards was held as a virtual event, with winners delivering speeches via pre-recorded messages. During the ceremony, Demi Lovato spoke powerfully to transgender youth, telling them that they matter.

"Don’t let anyone, especially the Trump administration, fool you into thinking you are anything less than perfect and meant to be," she said.

"Be proud of who you are, keep your voices loud and strong, and know that we’re out here fighting for you."

Another powerful moment featured Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, talking about their own growth and learning after 13-year-old daughter Zaya came out as transgender.

"Our daughter Zaya is leading us on our journey, and we're doing all we can to give every one of our kids the ability to live their truth," said Wade.

"I didn't always understand how to do that," he continued. "I want to thank Zaya for teaching me, and GLAAD for elevating the images and messages that accelerate acceptance in every family."

The 31st annual GLAAD Media Awards will air Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on Logo.

