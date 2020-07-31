Beyonce Whets Fan Appetites with New Music Video Before Full Black Is King Release

Disney+

Queen Bey also drops "The Lion King: The Gift" deluxe album just hours before her highly-anticipated Disney+ musical film.

Beyonce fans are enjoying a bounty of Queen Bey goodness Thursday night, as she deigned to tantalize them in the hours leading up to the premiere of her Disney+ musical experience "Black Is King" with a new music video and a deluxe album release.

Featured on the film, Beyonce dropped the music video for the track "Already," featuring Shatta Wale and Major Lazer, just a couple of hours before the film's full release.

It was certainly enough to get fans pumped and ready to either plug in to Disney+, or perhaps sign up -- if "Hamilton" didn't already lure them in earlier this month.

Beginning with tribal imagery laid over Donald Glover's Simba being challenged by John Kani's Rafiki about whether or not he knows who he is, the video offers incredible visual imagery created with bodies, powerful dance moves and stunning costuming through the nearly five-minute presentation.

It's a journey from a tribal milieu into a neo-futuristic near-future that almost doesn't let up long enough for you to appreciate the intricacy of each scene before presenting a new one. And this is just a glimpse of what the full "Black Is King" has to offer.

At the same time, the deluxe edition of "The Lion King: The Gift" was made available. It's a more streamlined experience that feels more like an album, stripping out the dialogue interludes from the "live-action" film.

The deluxe edition also features her latest single "Black Parade," an additional extended version of that track, and a remix of "Find Your Way Back" with Melo-X.

Inspired by Beyonce's curated soundtrack for the reimagined Disney classic, the new film "promises to reimagine the lessons from “The Lion King” for “today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns."