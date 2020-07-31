Denise Richards Likes Tweets Slamming RHOBH Costars, Brandi Defends Herself Against Liar Accusations

Getty

Richards also responds to viewer saying they're no longer a fan.

Denise Richards didn't have much to say about this week's new episode of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" -- but she let her "likes" do the talking.

It was another explosive week on the Bravo series, as Teddi Mellencamp-Arroyave decided to confront Richards with all the claims Brandi Glanville made about her the previous episode. Glanville accused Denise of talking smack about the other women behind their backs, before claiming she and the "Wild Things" actress had hooked up. So far, Denise has denied all the allegations.

After the episode aired, Richards (and almost all the women, actually) was fairly silent on social media -- only replying to one viewer who said they were no longer a fan of hers.

"Not a fan of Denise this season. Loved her last season," they wrote. Richards' response: "I'm very sorry. I felt like I couldn't be myself this season was constantly on the receiving end. Always wanted to move on & have fun."

The other women have harped on her a lot this season, accusing her of being a hypocrite for talking about sex and starring in raunchy movies, but not being comfortable with them talking about threesomes within earshot of her children. It's a fight that's come up numerous times, as some of the women have also accused Richards of trying to control her image more this season.

In addition to her response to the one viewer, Richards also liked a pair of shady tweets about Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne and Teddi.

"Don't know Denise but wht I do know. She's a dog rescuer, advocate, Took in her ex's kids fr another woman so they didn't hv to go into CPS, adopted a sp needs child," one read. "Pretty stand up human & for Rinna to [poop emoji] on her for a storyline aft 20 yrs just shows wht an Ahole Rinna is!"

The other read, "When @GarcelleB & @DENISE_RICHARDS surprised the witches of eastwick at their dinner shit stir date it was soooo obvious @TeddiMellencamp & @erikajayne were soooo uncomfortable they are intimidated by true women."

One person who did directly address the latest episode was Brandi, who seemingly watched it on Thursday before tweeting out her reaction to some of the ladies questioning whether Glanville was telling the truth when she made her allegations.

"It's very frustrating watching rh & People saying they have to consider the source of where the information came from," she wrote. "I've been known as a lot of things but a liar has never been one of them."