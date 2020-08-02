Kevin McHale Shares How He Accidentally Gave His Boyfriend Salmonella

Getty

These guys are relationship goals for sure -- minus the whole food poisoning thing, of course.

"Glee" alum Kevin McHale had a COVID-19 scare, but it turns out it was all his fault. He also learned how important it is that you cook pork fully.

Let's take a step back. It was actually his poor boyfriend, Austin McKenzie, who fell ill to the point that the couple grew concerned they may have caught the coronavirus. Kevin even said that he himself got tested twice just in case.

But it wasn't the pandemic that got Austin. It was the chicken-sausage-not-spending-enough-time-in-the-pan-demic that did him in. Chicken sausage lovingly prepared by his loving boyfriend.

Hindsight must have made it funnier, because Kevin shared the story, which sounds painful enough to us, with a hilarious image captioned, "Some men just can't hold their arsenic."

Insisting it was unintentional, Kevin still concluded, "He should break up with me. I would."

When a fan suggested that Austin should take Kevin's phone away, the actor shut the idea down quickly with another joke: "He's asleep because I poisoned him."

We love that more than one fan quickly pictured Kevin as the witch from "Snow White," offering up the poor, innocent girl a poisoned apple.

But the absolute best clapback has to go to Austin himself. He wasn't even direct about it, leaving Kevin to find it himself.

"Guess he woke up from his nap," Kevin captioned an image of Austin's Twitter bio -- which had been recently changed.

In fact, Austin admitted he's hardly ever even on Twitter. So it was this incident that spurred him back into action.

And rather than simply tweet about being poisoned in a way that might get lost in the flood of tweets in anyone's stream, Austin's message is in the bio where it will remain more visible than even a pinned tweet ... for as long as he wants it to.

And way more hilarious. Oh and he didn't stop there, responding to McHale's original post as well. Let's just say, we can't wait for the sequel!

We also have to concede that these two are absolutely adorable together and we wouldn't change a thing -- well, except for that whole poison thing. Not cool, man!