Teddi Mellencamp Offers Update After Infant Daughter's Neurosurgery for Rare Skull Condition

Instagram

Five-month old Dove has a condition called Lambdoid Craniosynostosis that can affect natural skull growth and result in abnormal head and facial features, as well as other neurological impairments.

Teddi Mellencamp is letting her fans know that all is well after five-month-old daughter Dove underwent neurosurgery on Thursday.

Taking to her Instagram Live on Friday, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" said that her daughter was "strong and resilient," assuring her fans that the surgery was a success.

Dove has been diagnosed with Lambdoid Craniosynostosis, a condition that affects natural bone growth in the skull. If untreated, it can lead to an abnormal head shape and distortion in facial features. Further, intracranial pressure can lead to all sorts of neurological complications.

"Thank you for all your prayers. Baby Dove had a successful surgery," Teddi wrote to her Instagram, as captured by BravoTV. "So much gratitude to her amazing surgeons Dr. Danielpour and Dr. Urata and all the loving nurses that will continue to help us care for her as she recovers. We are forever grateful."

Aside from comments of support from her fellow Housewives, Teddi shared a picture of a beautiful bouquet of roses. "Sending lots of love to Baby Dove and all of you! Speedy recovery!" read the attached card, which was signed, "Fox Force Five."

Perhaps most importantly, Teddi shared a video clip of Dove all bandaged up with one eye closed, but nevertheless smiling brightly at her mama as Teddi cooed and made baby noises at her, as captured by The Daily Mail.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Teddi is also finding support among other parents of children with Dove's condition. She shared one note received that read in part, "There are some days where life is just about putting one foot in front of the other. And that's okay."

In another post to her IG Stories, Teddie wrote a message of thanks to "all the cranio mamas out there." "Reading your positive stories right now is helping more than I can tell you."

On Sunday, Teddi offered a new update from the hospital, where Dove now has both eyes open as she continues her recovery from surgery. Both baby and mama were looking happy and healthy.

Got a story or tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.