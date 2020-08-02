Vanessa Morgan & Other Celebs Who Split With Their Partners During Pregnancy

Getty

Some celebrity couples have found themselves in painful situations when their relationship ends in the middle of a pregnancy.

Preparing to welcome a child can be one of the most exciting moments in a couple’s relationship, but for some, it can also prove to be a tumultuous time.

Just a week after "Riverdale" star Vanessa Morgan announced she was expecting her first child, news surfaced that her husband Michael Kopech had filed for divorce back in June. Not much else is known about why the White Sox baseball player filed the paperwork as the case has been sealed.

While Vanessa and Michael haven’t spoken out about the split yet, Vanessa did let fans know how excited she is about welcoming a baby boy early next year.

"I do want to keep this chapter of my life private but did want to be the first to share the news. I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January 💙," Vanessa wrote on her Instagram account.

She added, "I can’t believe how much growth & strength you’ve already given me as your mom. It’s like God knew I needed you, my angel. The universe works in mysterious ways but always times everything the way it was meant to be."

We have our fingers crossed that Vanessa and Michael will be able to smoothly co-parent their upcoming addition just like some of these other celeb couples who split during pregnancy.

1. Heidi Klum & Flavio Briatore

Heidi Klum was pregnant with her daughter Leni when she split with ex Flavio Briatore. After the couple went their separate ways, Heidi’s eventual husband Seal stepped in to adopt the little girl as his own.

"Leni is my natural daughter, but the three of us happily agreed that it made more sense if Seal adopted her, because a child needs to grow up in a family," Flavio told Italian newspaper Il Corriere Della Sera in 2015, according to Mirror.

He added, "Heidi, Seal and I have built an amazing relationship. It's hard to miss a baby that you never see. But I know that Leni is not an abandoned child."

2. Tristan Thompson & Jordan Craig

Before Tristan Thompson began dating Khloe Kardashian, he was in a relationship with model Jordan Craig. The couple dated for about two years and split at some point during her pregnancy. Tristan and Khloe went public with their relationship when Jordan was about six months pregnant. Jordan gave birth to their son Prince in December of 2016.

Khloe and Tristan subsequently split but are coparenting daughter True.

3. Tom Brady & Bridget Moynahan

Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan dated for three years before breaking up in December of 2006. A month later, Bridget’s rep confirmed that she was pregnant with the couple’s child. At that point, Tom had already gone public with his relationship with Gisele Bündchen.

Bridget gave birth to their son John in August of 2007 but says Tom was not in the hospital with her.

"[Tom] was not in the [delivery] room. He was there on that day and came in afterwards. He certainly wasn’t holding my hand while I pushed," Bridget told More magazine, according to People.

4. Mel B. & Eddie Murphy

Mel B. was pregnant with her daughter Angel Iris when she parted ways with ex Eddie Murphy. After a difficult pregnancy, Mel gave birth to their daughter on April 3, 2007, which happens to be Eddie’s birthday.

"I had people calling me a gold digger, saying that I got pregnant on purpose. It was a horrible time," Mel said on an episode of her reality show, "Mel B: It's A Scary World" (via Daily Mail).

After some initial paternity questions, Eddie finally acknowledged the little girl as his daughter and has since developed a relationship with her.

"When the results of the DNA test came in and Angel was in fact, no surprise, Eddie Murphy's child, I encouraged their relationship from day one. And I didn't really hear anything for a few years. So this year it's been really, really nice that they've both been able to get in contact with each other and get to know each other," Mel said later in her reality show.

5. Christina Milian & The-Dream

Christina Milian and The-Dream filed for divorce just nine days before the birth of their daughter Violet. The paperwork, which was filed on February 17, 2010, states that the marriage was "irretrievably broken" and there is "no hope for reconciliation" (via TMZ).

Christina gave birth to Violet on February 26th and since then, the couple has successfully co-parented the little girl.

"We've done so well. It’s been 10 years. I’m really proud of how we've always put Violet first and our friendship goes along with that as well, but we get along great," Christina told Us Weekly.

6. Diplo & Kathryn Lockhart

Diplo and ex Kathryn Lockhart welcomed their second child together in November of 2014. Considering that Diplo had been publicly dating Katy Perry for several months prior to the little boy’s arrival, fans figured that the couple must have split at some point during the pregnancy.

7. Denise Richards & Charlie Sheen

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen tied the knot in 2000 and welcomed their first daughter Sam in 2003. Two years later, when Denise was pregnant with their second daughter Lola, the couple parted ways.

Since then, the duo have had a rocky relationship. While they briefly reconciled, they ultimately filed for divorce. Fast forward to 2020, the former couple are on good terms.

"Communication's great with him. [My husband] Aaron and I actually saw him the other day," Denise said on an episode of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills".

8. Elizabeth Hurley & Steve Bing

Elizabeth Hurley dated millionaire Steve Bing for over a year before she got pregnant. Steve reportedly ended the relationship immediately and did not offer assistance until the child was born and took a paternity test.

Damian was born in April of 2002 but Elizabeth declined the yearly large sum of money she was offered by Steve. Instead it has been building up in a trust which he will reportedly receive on his 18th birthday.

9. Kevin Federline & Shar Jackson

In late 2003, Kevin Federline was engaged to Moesha actress Shar Jackson when she revealed she was expecting their second child. Soon after, Kevin met Britney Spears and called off his engagement with Shar. In June of 2004, Kevin and Britney tied the knot while Shar gave birth to son Kaleb just a month later.

The former couple made amends while appearing on "Celebrity Fit Club" in 2010 and have been successfully co-parenting.

"I know I've caused you a lot of pain. I've been really selfish. I guess I got so wrapped up in all this other s**t that I never really got a chance to sit back and apologise to you. I really do want you to know that I am sorry," Kevin said on the show (via Daily Mail).