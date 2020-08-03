Tamar Braxton Praises Boyfriend for 'Saving My Life' After Suicide Attempt: 'You Have Had My ENTIRE Back'

Getty

"I'm sure finding me the way that you did couldn't have been easy."

Tamar Braxton paid tribute to boyfriend David Adefeso, saying that, without him, she "simply would not be here" after her suicide attempt.

Adefeso is the one who found Braxton, 54, unresponsive in her Ritz Carlton hotel room in July.

"I came here just to say this and then I'm logging offf," she wrote on Sunday, alongside a throwback video of the two sharing a toast. "If you have ever been in recovery or treatment you know that you reflect on a lot of things ... so I couldn't let another day, another second go by without PUBLICLY Thanking my Love @david.adefeso for saving my life."

"I'm so grateful. I was in our home lifeless & I'm sure finding me the way that you did couldn't have been easy," she continued, before defending him. "But know that people coming at you saying all this crazy stuff, isn't easy for me. People have called you every name in the book, to deflect from what's really been going on. Through this entire time, you have held my hand, heard my cries, held me when I have been weak. You have had my ENTIRE back‼️"

"I will not allow anyone to call you controlling or 'that's that African man' like I don't have a mind of my own," wrote Braxton. "Cause without THIS African man, I simply would not be here. Everything isn't political and your love for me is not that. You were here for me when NOBODY was and still is. YOU and Logan are priority."

"Thank you for being my Rock and now, my Angel on earth," she concluded. "I love you.. and although I been said yes in this old video... now and then, I couldn't imagine what life would be like if you weren't by my side. thank God I'm here and thank God for you."

Braxton previously claimed her past in reality TV contributed to her mental health decline and attempt on her life, saying in another Instagram post she was "betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid" (above).

After issues with "Braxton Family Values," she also said she had been pleading with WE tv to pull her upcoming series, "Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life" -- but claimed, "My cry for help went totally ignored."

David also mentioned her alleged problems with the network when he called 9-1-1.

In a statement to TMZ, WE tv said, "Tamar Braxton has been an important part of our network family for more than a decade. As she focuses on her health and recovery at what is clearly a difficult and personal time, we will work with her representatives to honor her request to end all future work for the network."