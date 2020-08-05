50 Cent Tells Emmys 'Kiss My Black A--' After Power Snubbed By Awards Show

Getty

"F--k your organization I only care about NAACP awards."

50 Cent slammed the Emmy Awards after his show "Power" was, once again, locked out of this year's nominations.

The executive producer of the Starz crime series took to his Instagram late Tuesday night to announce his displeasure about the snub, posting an image of a back side.

"Ok here it is Emmy's, My Black ass for your consideration to kiss," the "Candy Shop" rapper, 45, wrote in the caption. "F--k your organization I only care about NAACP awards. 🤨"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Since the beginning of its run in 2014, "Power" has been nominated 11 times by the NAACP, winning two for Outstanding Drama Series.

Although "Power" was a critical darling and one of Starz' most watched shows, it failed to receive any recognition from the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

The drama -- which featured 50 Cent as Kanan Stark -- had its series finale in February.

And this isn't the first time the entertainer called out the Academy for leaving "Power" out of the running.

"The EMMY's can kiss my black a-- in slow motion," he wrote in 2019. "F--k em I'm #1 They a bunch of Bengay my back hurt smelling a-- old people anyway."

Meanwhile, 50 Cent recently announced there would be three upcoming "Power" spin-off series.

The first, "Power Book II: Ghost," kicks off September 6 on Starz.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.