Horrifying Videos Emerge Showing Moment of Beirut Explosion

Twitter

The world is still reeling from the explosion that leveled part of Beirut on Tuesday.

At least 113 people were killed and more than 4,000 injured when 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate detonated — having been stored unsafely in a warehouse for six years — with the death toll expected to rise.

On Wednesday, horrifying videos began to emerge from around the Lebanese capital showing the moment of the blast, shot from the phones of people who barely survived it — and some that likely didn't.

After the warehouse initially caught fire, a smaller explosion at the port had cellphones trained on the billowing smoke, with fascinated onlookers oblivious to the fact an inadvertent bomb about a fifth the size of the atomic one dropped on Hiroshima was about to go off:

A closer view shows a woman filming the fire and first explosion from her balcony, before the unthinkable happens:

This video was filmed by someone standing right next to the warehouse; the phone somehow survived, but the fate of the person recording is unknown.

This bride was making a wedding video when the blast struck:

Video of bride on wedding day in Beirut captures moment massive warehouse explosion ripped through the city pic.twitter.com/ZsH20S4TGt — Reuters (@Reuters) August 5, 2020 @Reuters

Shoppers going about their business, watching the fire in the distance, before the street is wiped out:

This motorist was filming the cloud while driving across a bridge miles away, before his car is smashed up by the explosion:

A priest carrying out a sermon flees for his life when the church around him collapses:

Priest celebrates live streamed Mass when a massive explosion rips through Beirut. pic.twitter.com/uvhEW33cFa — Norbert Elekes (@NorbertElekes) August 5, 2020 @NorbertElekes

A nanny's instincts possibly saved this little girl's life as she grabs her and runs for cover as the windows of her nursery explode around her:

This mom was watching the fire through the window of her home with her three young children, never imagining they were in danger at that distance:

Deeply saddened to see kids who went through this trauma.

The Lebanese people r currently facing a pandemic,an eco & pol crisis,famine & now this explosion. Keep them in ur prayers.

Houses destroyed,many casualties r reported😭#PrayForLebanon #Beirut#Beirut#LebanonExplosion pic.twitter.com/J2nTrarOhg — Asfand (@asfand_says) August 5, 2020 @asfand_says

A BBC reporter even captured the moment of the explosion live during an interview:

BBC Arabic journalist Maryem Taoumi was conducting an interview when the explosion in Beirut took place



She was knocked over by the force of the blast but is safe



Warning: Contains upsetting scenes https://t.co/xdMWMBsOWJ pic.twitter.com/53dGzkXNEr — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 5, 2020 @BBCWorld

Videos inside the hospitals revealed the pure chaos as emergency rooms were flooded with bloodied victims:

Footage of the hospital in beirut doctors trying to heal the injured... #Beirut pic.twitter.com/fYxMOOuKPa — Atiqurrahman (@atiq_92) August 5, 2020 @atiq_92

One heartbreaking video from the aftermath showed an elderly lady playing piano in her ruined home:

Beautiful... An elderly Lebanese woman plays the piano amongst the ruins in her house.#Beirut will rise again 🇱🇧❤️#BeirutBlast #LebanonExplosion pic.twitter.com/nGXoYhkfXI — Sarah Abdallah (@sahouraxo) August 5, 2020 @sahouraxo