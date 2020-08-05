Dance Moms Star Maddie Ziegler Apologizes for Past 'Racially Insensitive' Videos: 'I'm Ashamed'

Getty

Maddie Ziegler, 17, issued a public apology after videos of her as a child mocking "people and accents" resurfaced online.

Taking to her Twitter account on Tuesday, the "Dance Moms" alumna took responsibility for the clips by telling her fans she was sorry for her past actions.

"There are a few videos some of you have seen from when I was about 9 years old where I thought it was funny to mock people and accents," Maddie began. "I'm honestly ashamed, and I'm truly sorry for my actions. The decisions I made then are absolutely not decisions I would make today."

"What I thought was silly humor when I was younger I know was actually ignorant and racially insensitive," she continued. "We have all made mistakes in our lives and as we grow up we educate ourselves and learn to be better people."

Being in the spotlight since the first season of "Dance Moms" in 2011 had its "challenges," as she failed to set a good example, according to Maddie.

"I hope you will forgive me and also hope you realize I have, in fact, grown up and would never act this way now."

Followers were quick to comment on social media, with one defending Maddie, posting, "It's nice of her to apologize. But she shouldn't even have to apologize because people take things way out of proportion she was 9 years old! Nobody knows what they are saying at 9! People need to chill."

As one resurfaced video has her calling her mom a "lesbian" as an insult, a critic fired back, "Lots of y'all are defending her and telling her she doesn't have to apologize. she only addressed one video. there are tons more of her making fun of other poc communities and some lgbt communities."

Maddie ended her Twitter apology by writing, "I know some of you are hurt and may not accept my apology but I want to ask all of you to please be kind to each other on socials. There is no need to attack each other or try to defend me. I don't want anyone to feel bullied and think we can all learn from my mistakes and spread love during these times when we need it most."

Back in July, Maddie's younger sister, Mackenzie Ziegler, also found herself in hot water after she was accused of using a racial slur online.

"I am sorry for my actions in the past. I really am. I am sorry if I offended anyone. That was not my intention," she said on Instagram at the time. "I am NOT racist. I do not stand with racism. I'm sorry if you all misunderstood me. I’m trying my best. I love u all so very much and I hope you can understand."