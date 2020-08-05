Jason Momoa Surprises Wife Lisa Bonet By Restoring Her First Car, a 1965 Mustang

YouTube

This tattered white Mustang got one helluva makeover and Lisa was definitely impressed with the results.

Jason Momoa recently gave his wife Lisa Bonet one incredible gift.

The 41-year-old "Aquaman" star shared a new YouTube video this week showing how he surprised his other half by restoring the very first car she ever bought for herself, a custom, 1965 Mustang.

"There she is. The story is, this is her first car she ever bought," he explained in the video, as he arrived to Divine One Customs to see the white, rusted and worse for wear vehicle. "One of three ever made and it has a lot of custom parts to it."

The team at Divine One then got to work, restoring every inch of the classic muscle car, before painting it black and showing Momoa and the couple's two children -- Nakoa-Wolf, 11, and Lola, 13 -- the finished product.

"Shit!" exclaimed the actor upon seeing what they had accomplished. "This is a big dream come true because this was my wife's first car. I never thought that it would look like this."

"To be in this passenger seat with my wife here to surprise her, our babies in the back, riding in her first car when she was 17, I'm excited to see her face," he said after marveling at the makeover. "It's come a long way. A long way."

The video ended with Momoa revealing the surprise to Bonet herself, who was shocked to see her former car in all its glory.

"Holy cow, that is gorgeous," she exclaimed. "Oh my gosh. It's so beautiful. Not too flashy but just enough."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Momoa said the reveal was "14 years in the making."

He added that he wanted to "surprise my wife with her first car she ever bought and bring it back to life and into our family." He also thanked everyone who worked so hard on restoring it.

Divine One Customs also shared some incredible Before and After shots on their own Instagram page.