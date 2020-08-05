Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Drinks Placenta Smoothie After Birth of Fourth Child

Instagram

"Blended with fresh fruit and almond milk. Couldn't taste the placenta at all."

Kailyn Lowry revealed she consumed her placenta in the form of a smoothie via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday.

The "Teen Mom" alum shared a snap of herself with the beverage just days after announcing the birth of her fourth child.

"Can you guess what I'm drinking?" the 28-year-old MTV vet captioned the shot, adding, "If you guessed my placenta, you're right! Blended with fresh fruit and almond milk. Couldn't taste the placenta at all."

The reality show star also gave props to Lancaster Placenta Co., which specializes in placenta capsules and is "dedicated to helping new moms thrive postpartum," according to its website.

Consuming one's placenta after giving birth has had a celebrity following recently as the Kardashian sisters, Chrissy Teigen and Hilary Duff have all taken part.

While there are claims that such an act -- called placentophagy -- can prevent postpartum depression and boost milk supply, some in the science community dispute its health benefits, according to MedicalNewsToday.

Kailyn's smoothie post comes after she told E! that her baby boy arrived on July 30.

"No name yet but we are all healthy and so in love," she gushed to the outlet. "I can check giving birth during a pandemic off my bucket list now."

The new bundle of joy joins his siblings Isaac Elliot, 10, Lincoln Marshall, six, and Lux Russell, three. Kaiylyn shares Isaac Elliot with ex Jo Rivera and Lincoln Marshall with ex Javi Marroquin, while the newborn and Lux are shared with ex Chris Lopez.

