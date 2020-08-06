Garcelle Beauvais Criticizes Lisa Rinna's 'Nearly Naked' Instagram Videos Due to Daughter's 'Body Issues'

Bravo

While Rinna said her mom loves seeing her "ridiculous" behavior, Beauvais believes it might not be healthy for her daughter to see.

The topic came up as the women all opened up about body image in Rome, after Sutton Stracke had a minor freakout while trying on clothes when the women went shopping. After Rinna revealed her mother, Lois, would never buy clothes unless her father okayed them, Kyle Richards wondered what her mom thought "about the dancing on the Instagram in your underwear."

Lisa is no stranger to sharing some scantily-clad footage on social media, often cutting loose in her underwear or swimsuit.

"I do a lot of stuff on Instagram because Lois watches Instagram, she sees everything," Rinna answered. "Even though I know I'm being ridiculous, I always know she gets to see everything and the girls, I think it really is great for her."

While Garcelle didn't really react in person as Rinna spoke, in a confessional she criticized the videos.

"I love that Lisa's free enough to do the videos and be dancing, but the dancing nearly naked is not a choice for me, if I had a daughter that had body issues," she said.

Rinna's daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin first opened up about her battle with anorexia in 2018. At the time, she shared two photos that were taken one year apart: one pic from when she said she was "not okay" both physically and mentally, and another a year later where she said she was trying to "figure out" her body and "love" herself.

She has since spoken about her ongoing struggle on the show and even recently hit back at a troll accusing her of faking the eating disorder for air-time. In July, she said her mother "encouraged" her to share her story on the series and she was "glad" she's "been able to touch so many souls with my story."

Rinna has yet to react to Beauvais' comment, but Garcelle recently revealed the two aren't exactly on the best of terms following the reunion. Appearing on "Watch What Happens Live," she confirmed she unfollowed her costar on social media after taping.

Saying filming "was a lot for me," Garcelle clearly didn't approve of Rinna's behavior.

"I just felt like she was, the stakes were too high for something that really was between Denise and her husband," she explained. "It just seemed too much for me."