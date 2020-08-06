James Kennedy Defends Lisa Vanderpump Amid Lawsuit Claiming She Doesn't Pay Employees

Getty

"I've always taken a break when I wanted and have always gotten paid the correct amount," the DJ tweeted.

James Kennedy is coming to the defense of his boss Lisa Vanderpump after she was accused of not paying her employees in a lawsuit.

Last Friday, former hostess Olivia Hanson filed a class action lawsuit claiming the reality star and her husband, Ken Todd, failed to pay overtime wages to employees at SUR -- their restaurant featured in "Vanderpump Rules."

The suit also alleged Vanderpump manipulated records, failed to track the staff's hours correctly and did not provide proper meal and rest breaks, according to court reports.

Taking to his Twitter account on Thursday, Kennedy insisted he has had a different experience during his tenure at Sur.

"I've always taken a break when I wanted and have always gotten paid the correct amount," the DJ posted. "Even looking back since I was a bus boy it was legit and fair. Been at at [sic] sur for years now."

Kennedy's girlfriend, Raquel Leviss, weighed in on the controversy as well, calling the situation "so ridiculous."

"Since working as a waitress at SUR for two years have always taken a break when I've wanted one and always gotten paid fairly," she tweeted. "It has never been an issue. This lawsuit just doesn't seem right to me."

Hanson is asking for a jury trial and seeking damages for all wages earned and owed.

In a statement to Page Six, Sur lawyers denied Hanson's allegations.

"The company takes employee compensation very seriously and has extensive policies and procedures in place to comply with the wage laws," read the statement. "We care deeply for our employees and are committed to providing them with fair and competitive compensation that is fully compliant with the law."

TooFab has reached out to Lisa Vanderpump for comment.

