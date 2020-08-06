Justin Bieber Shares Pictures From His Baptism with Wife Hailey Baldwin

Instagram

"Confessing our love and trust in Jesus publicly with our friends and family."

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin have now shared another religious rite together.

Bieber, 26, took to Instagram on Wednesday to post snapshots from "one of the most special moments" in his life: getting baptized alongside Baldwin, 23.

In the touching photos, Bieber and Baldwin can be seen holding hands in a lake -- and then with the pastor -- before they go underwater to perform the religious rite.

"The moment @haileybieber my wife and I got baptized together!" the singer captioned the pic. "This was one of most special moments of my life."

"Confessing our love and trust in Jesus publicly with our friends and family," he added.

"Amazing. Love" wrote friend, Carl Lentz, who is the senior pastor at Hillsong Church in NYC, which Bieber, Baldwin, and several other A-listers attend. "Beautiful," added Lentz's wife, Laura.

Judah Smith, the lead pastor at another celeb-loved church, Churchome in Seattle, performed the baptism.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"CHILLS STILL❤️" he commented on Bieber's Instagram.

In another post, Bieber shared a photo of himself smiling while on a boat.

"Feeling so blessed," he captioned the pic.

The "Yummy" singer also posted a third shot on Instagram, featuring himself and Smith sitting in the boat together.

"Brothers @judahsmith," Bieber wrote alongside the photo.

Bieber has undergone the ceremony at least once before, including when he was baptized in a bathtub at 3am in New York in 2014. The tub belonged to basketball player Tyson Chandler and Lentz performed the ceremony.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Baldwin and Bieber tied the knot in a religious ceremony in South Carolina last October. The star-studded event came a little over a year after the couple first said "I do" in a New York City courthouse in September 2018.

The pair have been very open about their religion, especially Bieber.

In an interview with Zane Lowe back in February, the "Sorry" singer said he credits his faith for him getting his life together, hinting he had been going down a very negative path.

"It was bad," Bieber said. "I don't know if I'd be alive. It was dark, really dark."

"I'm a Jesus follower and I just want to be led by -- When you accept Jesus, he says that now you walk with the Holy Spirit," he told Lowe. "So, I think I just want to be led by the Holy Spirit."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.