Farrah Abraham Claps Back After Trolls Slam Daughter Sofia's Long Nails

The former "Teen Mom" star said her "near-death experience" at a salon taught her and her 11-year-old girl proper nail care.

Farrah Abraham defended her parenting after trolls criticized her for allowing her 11-year-old daughter, Sophia, to have long nails.

The former "Teen Mom" star recently posted a cute Instagram video of herself and Sophia playing with the "rock, paper, scissors" filter, which showcased the pair's extended nails.

But some of Farrah's 2 million follower weren't having it, as one posted in the comments section, "Wth 11 year old has those nails??? Looks ridiculous. Does she even play like a normal kid????"

On Thursday, the "Love Through Limelight" author, 29, clapped back respectfully during a chat with InTouch, explaining, "Allowing Sophia to be creative in her art and discovery of beauty is nothing to be ashamed of."

Farrah went on to say a "near-death experience" at a salon inspired her to teach Sophia about proper nail care.

"I realized Sophia should learn about nail health and safety to prevent what I had," she told the outlet. "I'm happy Sophia will be prepared and educated about nail wellness."

She then slammed cyber-bullying in general, acknowledging the harm it can inflict on Sophia and other children.

"Physiologists clearly show that is bad for kids," she explained to the news source. "More parents should guide and educate their children to be prepared for the future."

Back in September 2019, she spoke about Sophia's knowledge of online harassment as well.

"I really think Sophia has learned about cyberbullying at a very early age, so she's already ahead of being traumatized or being affected or being depressed about those things which many other kids get affected by," Farrah told UsWeekly.

"I let it be known and be shown. I feel like Instagram, Facebook [and] the social media platforms need to be held responsible for allowing negative, ugly, disgusting comments like that."