How Cameron Diaz Made Robbie Williams Realize His Wife Was the One

Getty

"Can you imagine if Cameron had never done that?" exclaimed wife Ayda Field Williams.

Robbie Williams credits Cameron Diaz for talking some sense into him when it comes to his relationship with his now-wife.

Before the "Millennium" singer and Ayda Field Williams said "I do" back in 2010, the two had briefly separated -- but a night out in Hollywood put everything into perspective.

On the couple's podcast "(Staying) At Home With the Williamses," Robbie revealed he found himself alongside "Charlie's Angels" costars Diaz and Drew Barrymore at the Chateau Marmont while he and his wife were on a break.

"I'm flirting around, social butterflying and we had split up and I was chatting away with people and I had started to chat with Drew Barrymore and Cameron, Diaz" he explained. "I started to espouse about this brilliant person that I had just ended a relationship with and there was all of these explaining words coming out of my mouth about how incredible you were, how beautiful, smart, funny."

"And Cameron Diaz said, 'It doesn't sound like that one's over,'" he continued. "And in that moment, I don't know what it was, the universe went, 'Go to Ayda, be with her, marry her.'"

And that, he did. The two tied the knot in 2010 and have four children.

"Thank god for Cameron Diaz by the way," exclaimed Ayda. "Next time I see Cameron Diaz I'm going to make out with her!"