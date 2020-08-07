JoJo Thrilled to Be SavageXFenty Ambassador: 'I'm So Inspired by Rihanna' (Exclusive)

Instagram

JoJo says she's never felt more comfortable in her skin than she is at 29 -- and she's been showing a lot of it while modeling Rihanna's Savage X Fenty lingerie.

The singer was tapped to be a social media ambassador for the brand, meaning in-between posts about her latest album drop or music video, she's posing up a storm in some of the line's best pieces.

"You know, they saw my assets and they were like, 'We got to have her in our lingerie,'" she joked when TooFab recently caught up with her while rocking some sweats from home. "I can't blame them. I mean, although I'm wearing this right now, I swear to god there's something pretty exciting underneath here!"

"I'm so inspired by Rihanna. She is ... she's amazing," exclaimed JoJo. "I just can't say enough about her. I will sound silly if I tried to speak about how much I respect her, but she's just so incredibly excellent across the board, multifaceted."

According to JoJo, she didn't always "really care" about what she was wearing under her clothes -- but eventually started to think more about fit, an area in which Savage excels.

"I realized I was wearing the wrong bra size for a long time and I started to care about materials and how things would look under my clothes and all that," she said, "and what I love about Savage is the price point is so accessible ... but it's still hella sexy, good quality."

She added, "I've never been like that, never been this comfortable in my skin, so it's just good timing to be a Savage girl!"