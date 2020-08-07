Lady Gaga Scratches Ariana Grande's Eye in Behind-the-Scenes Look at Collaboration

Instagram

"It's an honor, I hope it scars!," says Grande.

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande are two fierce women warriors who've become close friends over the years. In the case of their recent collaboration video, though, the women got a little too close.

Gaga captured it all on video and shared it with her followers in the latest video of her Instagram series "GagaVision." In it, she shared behind-the-scenes footage of the two divas making their music video for "Rain on Me."

According to Gaga, she and Grande both wanted to "share some of the fun" they had making the video, but in at least one harrowing moment, it didn't look like very much fun for Grande at all.

While it could have been much worse, we still imagine it had to hurt when Gaga accidentally "shanked" Grande with her nail while they were practicing choreography. To watch Grande's reaction, though, maybe it didn't. Or maybe she was just stoked.

Gaga immediately went into mom mode -- or at the least, big sister mode -- trying to track down Neosporin for the wound while Grande trumpeted, "Lady Gaga scratched my eye. It's an honor, I hope it scars!"

She even went so far as to try and wrestle Gaga away while the latter was trying to help her. Alas, Grande was able to give her the slip, running away with Gaga giving chase. We can only assume no Neosporin was applied.

Probably the funniest moment came when Gaga had Grande on the ground with the Neosporin in her hand, trying to rub it on Grande's face and telling her to "listen to your mom."

"Oh my god, you're two days older than me!" Grande shouted before squeezing out of Gaga's grip. Clearly, she wasn't all that hurt -- and clearly she found Gaga's concern hilarious.

In truth, Gaga is seven years older than Grande, but you'd have thought they were sisters much closer in age as Gaga gave chase amid gales of laughter from both women.

Gaga says she shared the behind-the-scenes clip to celebrate all the love "Rain on Me" got from the MTV VMAs. The video was nominated for seven VMAs, including Video of the Year.

It's also up for Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Pop, Best Choreography, Best Visual Effects and Best Cinematography. Gaga and Grande lead the pack among all nominees.

You can check out their efforts in the final video below, and see how they do when the "2020 MTV Video Music Awards" airs Sunday, August 30 at 8 p.m. ET.

