Megan Thee Stallion 'Felt Very Betrayed By All My Friends' After Shooting

The rapper addressed the shooting in an Instagram Live following the release of her collaboration with Cardi B.

Megan Thee Stallion revealed how some of her own friends let her down after she was shot in both feet in mid-July.

The rapper was injured on July 12, after a night out in Hollywood with Tory Lanez. He was later charged with possession of a concealed weapon, but not the shooting.

In an otherwise-celebratory Instagram Live following the release of her Cardi B collaboration "WAP," Meg was asked by one of her fans what she felt "after getting shot."

"I feel like this is a thing that I see every single day and I see so many women and I see so many men talking shit about this," she began. "I felt, like, really crazy. I felt like, why did I get shot? Like, what did I do? It was insane. But shit was crazy and I feel like some people think that it's funny and I feel like some people think that it's a joke and I feel like some people are saying that to get to me."

At the time, 50 Cent mocked the incident, Draya Michele also made headlines for cracking insensitive jokes and Twitter lit up with memes making light of the situation.

"I'm not ashamed of who I am, I'm not ashamed of what I've been through and I'm not scared to say anything about anything," Meg continued. "It's not fun, bitch."

"I don't understand. I just felt very betrayed by a friend. I felt very betrayed by all my friends," she added. "I felt very shocked, very scared. But the one thing that y'all need to know about me is I'm not a person who is able to be down for a long time. I'm not a person who is ... I don't like to be victimized. I don't like to feel like, 'Oh, my god, Megan, something's wrong.' I like to be upbeat. I like to be happy."

Saying she always tries to "be a light," the rapper said she's been through "some f--ked up things" in her past and wanted her followers to know "that pain does not last forever."

"Bad times don't last forever. So I definitely always want people to see me being an example of bad things not lasting forever," she added. "Just because you go through something bad, don't mean that that's the time you're gonna be in forever."