Wild Boar Steals Naked Man's Laptop

Instagram

Is there anything worse than having your laptop stolen? Yes, as it turns out.

A German man is being hailed as a hero after chasing down a laptop thief. While nude. And the thief was a boar.

Amazing pictures shared on Instagram by life coach Adele Landeur captured the dramatic chase, which occurred near a lake in Berlin, Germany.

Setting the scene of the brazen crime, Adele said there were many people lying completely naked on towels: "In Berlin we are free people - we love to bathe in the sun and lake like we are born."

Suddenly, a female boar and her two babies emerged from the forest looking for food. Some of the people were initially scared, but the pigs seemed to be peaceful.

However, the trio were looking for trouble. The first robbery targeted a man who was taking a swim in the lake; the boar stole a pizza from his backpack and made short work of it with her children.

Then they went looking for desert.

The boar spotted a bright yellow bag and grabbed it in her teeth, sprinting off with her young piglets hot on her heels.

"But the man who owned it realized it was the bag with his laptop," Adele recalled. "So, he was very focused and ran behind the boars in order to get it back."

Luckily the naked victim was not stripped of his computer, and managed to retrieve his property from the little swine.

"Everyone of us adored him how focused he stayed and when he came back with his yellow bag in the hand we all clapped and congratulated him for his success," Adele added.

"This happens when you're focused on your goals."