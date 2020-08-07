YouTubers Listen to Phil Collins for First Time, Absolutely Lose Their Minds

YouTube

"I ain't never seen somebody drop a beat three minutes into a song! This man killed it."

Phil Collins was trending on Friday and fans were elated to find out the reason -- a pair of 21-year-old twins had recorded their hilarious reaction while listening to one of his songs for the first time.

YouTube stars Tim and Fred Williams are known for uploading videos of themselves checking out famous ditties on their "TwinsthenewTrend" channel. "Jolene" by Dolly Parton, "I Will Always Love You" by Whitney Houston and "Dancing in the Dark" by Bruce Springsteen are just a few of the hits they discover.

But their priceless take on Collins' "In The Air Tonight" really sent social media over the edge.

Hanging on every beat of the 1981 ballad with adorable enthusiasm, the twins lose it when the iconic drum solo kicks in towards the end.

"That was cool how he did that," Fred exclaimed. "I ain't never seen somebody drop a beat three minutes into a song! This man killed it."

Tim said he "wasn't prepared for that," calling the song "cold," "unique" and "a straight banger."

And Twitter sounded off.

"These guys reacting to Phil Collins is everything I needed to see right now," wrote one user, as another posted, "The joy of knowing they were just about to hit the drum beat. Phil Collins said 'wake up! Imma school you on musicality'"

"Got scared for a second seeing Phil Collins trending. But can breathe easy it's two guys experiencing his best song," shared a fan.

Check out the video above and the hilarious tweets below!

That moment they knew Phil Collins is the man. pic.twitter.com/Xx4081HhAP — Wiggles (@WigglesDJ) August 7, 2020 @WigglesDJ

Phil Collins made one of the coldest songs ever. Everybody has the same reaction when they hear it lol pic.twitter.com/KJckrZ05Ww — D (@TopNotch_NoLess) August 7, 2020 @TopNotch_NoLess

Got scared for a second seeing Phil Collins trending. But can breathe easy it's two guys experiencing his best song. I really hope that Genesis concert at the O2 is still happening at the end of the year. I'm ready to experience this live. https://t.co/Bq4B7trUBN — Kelechi Ehenulo 🍿 (@kehenulo) August 7, 2020 @kehenulo

I saw Phil Collins trending and thought 2020 was being a dick again. Turns out 2 teenagers discovered the classic gem In The Air Tonight.



I"ve loved this song for all my life. Oh lord. Oh lord. pic.twitter.com/foxH0V4ZzL — 🎶SifiChick 🎵 @ 🏡 (@Sifichick) August 7, 2020 @Sifichick

Want to experience one perfect minute? This is it. https://t.co/4nEtQDfV1y — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) August 7, 2020 @ScottAdamsSays