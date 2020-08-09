Simon Cowell Breaks Back, Hospitalized After Bike Accident

Getty

The "America's Got Talent" judge was testing a new electric bike at his Malibu home on Saturday.

Simon Cowell has been working on his fitness in recent years, losing weight and generally living a healthier lifestyle. But that can come with unexpected risks as well.

The "America's Got Talent" judge found himself hospitalized on Saturday after an accident at his Malibu home while testing out a new electric bike in his courtyard.

"He hurt his back and was taken to the hospital. He's doing fine, he's under observation and is in the best possible hands," a representative for Cowell told People Saturday evening.

The outlet further said that while the accident was minor and Cowell was doing well, he "has broken his back and will undergo surgery this evening." It was not specified what kind of surgery he would have to undergo.

"He’s doing fine," the rep assured People. "He’s under observation and is in the best possible hands." All of this ahead of "AGT" going live this Tuesday for its next round of competition.

Cowell's fellow producers have to be hoping that his recovery will be speedy as "America's Got Talent" has already experienced unprecedented delays over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

At one point, though, there were auditions filmed with the judges and contestants in their homes, so if Simon's convalescence takes any longer than anticipated, he could always remote in to however exactly these episodes will be structured.

Cowell has lost 60 pounds in the last year or so, proudly touting that he sticks to healthy eating and exercise via bicycling, swimming, walking and push-ups. Contestants and his fellow judges have commented this season already on his slimmed-down look.