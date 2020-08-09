Zoe Kravitz Slams Hulu for Lack of Diversity Following High Fidelity Cancellation

Getty

After an initially positive response to the show's cast and crew, Kravitz let her truth out after Tessa Thompson lamented she would miss it.

Zoë Kravitz isn't holding back how she really feels anymore after an initially upbeat and supportive reaction to Hulu's cancellation of her series "High Fidelity" after just one season.

"I wanna give a shout out to my #highfidelity family. thank you for all the love and heart you put into this show," she wrote on Instagram Wednesday. "i'm in awe of all of you. and thank you to everyone who watched, loved and supported us. ✌🏽 #breakupssuck

It was when Tessa Thompson reacted to the post that Kravitz went off.

"I will miss you alllllllllllll so much," wrote Thompson to which Kravitz fired off, "it's cool. at least hulu has a ton of other shows starring women of color we can watch. oh wait."

Oof!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Kravitz' comment, which sits confidently alongside her original post, quickly started racking up responses and reactions of its own.

"THEY DIDN’T DESERVE U QUEEN," wrote one fan as another commented, "I THINK WE SHOULD HAVE THAT CONVERSATION!!!!"

The "Queen" sentiment was echoed over and over again, with one follower suggesting, "This is a petition!!!! Is there any way we can change this!!!!!"

One follower really broke down why this cancellation didn't make sense, and especially in light of Kravitz' declaration that there is a dearth of female Black representation on the platform. They also called out what they saw as a lack of promotion for the show.

"This is why their decision was so nonsensical! Cancelling this show, taking away this nuanced portrayal of a woman of color ...one of their worst decisions," wrote the fan. "Btw, where was the promo? I only found out about this show by stumbling upon an article online."

There were some suggesting that perhaps it was just bad ratings, though it's hard to say when streaming platforms aren't always transparent about those. Amid all the comments were a few calls for Netflix to pick up the series.

Other celebrities jumped to the show's initial defense, with Lena Waithe commenting, "rarely find shows that genuinely impress me. This one did. I told you how much I loved this show. And I still do. This one definitely deserved another season."

Reese Witherspoon offered her support as well, writing, "I’m so sad. I loved this show!! The cast and the writing was 💯🌟."

And, of course, her stepdad Jason Momoa was quick to lend his support and lamentations, commenting, "booooooooooo. dammit. i loved it. ❤❤" Kravtiz' mother Lisa Bonet starred in the 2000 film adapation of 1995 novel by Nick Hornby.

While it's unlikely to make much difference at this point, fans can always start bingeing the first-and-only season on Hulu to let them know how much the show means to them. Healthy streaming numbers have revived shows in the past.

A production of ABC Signature Studios, it's certainly possible that if the studio wanted, they could shop it to other networks. The studio has dropped other series on networks as diverse as Epix, Freeform, Amazon Prime, Disney+, USA, ABC, HBO, Showtime and yes, even Netflix.

Got a story or tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.