Chrissy Teigen Shares Topless Video Following Breast Implant Removal Surgery

The model had her breast implants removed in June.

Chrissy Teigen shared an NSFW video to her Instagram Story on Sunday that featured her posing topless in front of a mirror, just two months after she had her breast implants removed.

In the short clip, Teigen, 34, who was only wearing black leggings, can be seen covering her chest as she moves her hips from side-to-side. While she showed off her toned body in the mirror, the cookbook author repeated the words, "Versace, Versace, Versace."

The "Lipsync Battle" host, who had her implants removed in early June, admitted on her Instagram Story last month that she was considering a breast reduction surgery because her breasts are "still huge."

"This is supposed to go over each t-ty, but my boobs are too low," Teigen said while trying on necklaces, per ET. "And yes, they are still huge. I think I honestly will do it again and have them make them smaller. I did not expect that they would still be this large."

Teigen, who shares 4-year-old daughter Luna and 2-year-old son Miles with husband John Legend, previously opened up about her surgery and revealed the first look at her "new" figure at the same time.

"I hate when people are like, 'Everyone's asking how I am,' and it's not true, but honestly a lot of people are asking," Teigen said in a video posted to her Instagram Story on June 25. "I haven't really talked about the surgery or how I'm recovering and I know I've been really quiet on social."

"I'm honestly really enjoying the time with my kids," she continued, while wrapped in only a sheet. "We're having so much fun at the house and lots of tea parties and cupcake making and whatnot. I am good, I'm recovering so well and I feel like, I feel good. So don't worry about me."

She then dropped the sheet on one side, while preserving her modesty with one hand as she exclaimed, "And here's my new boob! Yay!"

Teigen first revealed she wanted to do away with her implants back in March, saying, "Quarantine would have been perfect time but apparently it's not 'ESSENTIAL' smh."

After getting a COVID-19 test, she was eventually able to go under the knife and have them removed.

Her surgery came after she opened up about getting her implants in the first place in an interview with Glamour UK earlier this year.

"Yeah, I did my boobs when I was about 20 years old," she recalled. "It was more of a swimsuit thing. I thought, if I'm going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky. But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed."

Though she had the surgery, the "Cravings" author said she didn't go up a cup size. "I just filled them out, so they are rounder and firmer," she said. "I had a quarter 'teardrop' cup in the bottom and filled out the breast line."