Why Luke Bryan Is 'Really Proud' of 'Little Less Broken' from New Album (Exclusive)

YouTube

The track has a different sound from everything else on "Born Here Live Here Die Here."

Luke Bryan stepped outside his comfort zone for at least one of the songs on his new album.

Dropping last Friday, "Born Here Live Here Die Here" is the country singer and "American Idol" judge's seventh full-length album.

In a video exclusive to TooFab, Bryan explains what drew him to the seventh track, "Little Less Broken," a song with a "classic sound" he couldn't resist.

"It's just an old school bar song about a guy kind of ducking out into the shadows of a bar and seeing his ex and realizing she's doing a little better than him at moving on," he explained.

"I'm dealin' with not being together, so are you but you're doin' it better," he sings on the record. "You didn't see me when you walked past me, I wasn't ready to see you this happy."

"I just love the classic feel, I've never really had a song that does that throwback sound," added Bryan. "It feels like just a straight up, slow dancing honky tonk song and I'm really proud to show the fans I can do this. I can do this kind of stuff."

The album was initially supposed to drop back in April, but it and the planned tour were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tour was pushed back to 2021.

"Born Here Live Here Die Here" is out now.