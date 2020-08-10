Former SC Governor Nikki Haley Dragged Over Missing Popcorn Complaint

Getty/Twitter

Why #DisappointedNephew was trending.

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley's nephew didn't get popcorn on time for his birthday party — and she was not happy about it.

The 29th US Ambassador to the United Nations used her Twitter platform to call out the Popcorn Factory on Monday morning after giving them one, but definitely not two chances to get it right.

"Ok @PopcornFactory two messed up birthday orders missed delivery dates with no explanation," the furious mother-of-two vented.

Ok @PopcornFactory two messed up birthday orders missed delivery dates with no explanation. First time I gave you the benefit of the doubt. Second one tells me not to buy from you again. #DisappointedNephew — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) August 10, 2020 @NikkiHaley

"First time I gave you the benefit of the doubt. Second one tells me not to buy from you again. #DisappointedNephew".

Within minutes, Nikki herself, Popcorn Factory and #DisappointedNephew were all trending on Twitter, for a variety of reasons.

Some lambasted the politician for appearing to be more upset about tardy snack than the 2,031 people who have died from COVID-19 in her state alone.

Some pointed out that she was tougher on the Popcorn Factory than she was on either Donald Trump or Vladimir Putin.

Some marked that the late delivery was likely the fault of USPS, which is in turn being dismantled from the inside under the current administration.

And some expressed their heartfelt condolences to the family in the face of the tragedy — although we detected a light seasoning of sarcasm on those tweets.

Stronger words for Popcorn Factory than the President of the United States responsible for the death of 163,000 Americans. — Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) August 10, 2020 @pablo_honey1

A former R Gov & UN Amb. Nikki Haley who preaches in these troubling time we must give small businesses that extra consideration attacks a small popcorn private biz with 4,000 followers with her 600K-plus followers over a delivery as GOP sabotage USPS to put out of biz. 🙄 — vlh (@coton_luver) August 10, 2020 @coton_luver

Are u effing kidding me? There are 162,000 dead Americans. — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) August 10, 2020 @JRubinBlogger

I wonder if there have been any major changes at the United States Postal Service lately that have caused widespread delivery delays across the country?



Do you know anyone in government? I bet they could check for you. pic.twitter.com/Rrg2i2kape — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) August 10, 2020 @KevinMKruse

My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during the painful time. Every day it will get a little better, I promise #popcornstrong #DisappointedNephew #LeanIn #grit — Christopher Wilson (@chrischadw) August 10, 2020 @chrischadw

Nevertheless, Bernard from the Popcorn Factory — in front of all 662 of the company's followers — graciously apologized for the inconvenience, and vowed to resolve the issue via private message.