New Saved By the Bell Trailer References Jessie Spano's Pill Problem and 'We're So Excited'

Peacock also dropped an announcement trailer for a new MacGruber series with Will Forte.

Ready to go back to Bayside?

NBC's streamer, Peacock, dropped a few new previews for their upcoming shows on Monday -- including a trailer for its "Saved by the Bell" revival.

Returning in the preview are Elizabeth Berkley's Jessie Spano and Mario Lopez as AC Slater -- as well as the caffeine pills which nearly derailed Jessie's entire high school career.

The footage begins with the two at a high school dance, as they wax poetic about their past. These days, Slater is a gym coach, while Jessie's the school's guidance counselor.

At one point, Zack Morris's son Mac (played by Mitchell Hoog) holds up a pill bottle to another student -- which Jessie snatches from his hands.

"Are those caffeine pills?!" she exclaims. "At first, they're so exciting, then it gets even more exciting, but after that it gets so scary and in the end you ruin your girl group's shot at a recording contract."

The student, played by Haskiri Velazquez, is confused -- but any viewers of the original series knows exactly what she's talking about. For added effect, "I'm So Excited" plays in the background.

The footage also shows off The Max, and the diner's magician owner -- played by returning star Ed Alonzo.

No premiere date has yet been set, with the teaser simply saying it's "coming soon" to the streamer.

Peacock also revealed a series based around Will Forte's "MacGruber" SNL sketch and film would be coming in 2021, dropping an announcement trailer for that.

The show will be 8-episodes, with Kristen Wiig and Ryan Phillippe expected to return.