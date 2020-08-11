Bindi Irwin Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Husband Chandler Powell

Instagram

Bindi's mom, Terri Irwin, says the late Steve Irwin "would be so proud."

Baby on board for Bindi Irwin!

The 22-year-old conservationist and husband Chandler Powell announced they're expecting their first child together in a pair of Instagram posts on Tuesday.

In the photo, they're seen in their Australia Zoo uniforms, while holding a matching outfit for the baby-to-be.

"Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021. Chandler and I are proud to announce that we're expecting," she began. "It's an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you. Though I'm still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter."

"We couldn't wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives," she continued. "Your support means the world to us. Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light."

On his own page, Powell, 23, wrote: "We're going to be parents!! We have a baby Wildlife Warrior on the way coming in 2021. Becoming a dad is the highlight of my life. I cannot wait to embark on this new adventure and life chapter with my gorgeous wife, @bindisueirwin. Bee, you're going to be the most amazing mother."

Bindi's mother, Terri Irwin, shared a photo with the two and the baby uniform as well, expressing her own excitement over becoming a grandmother.

"This is the best day ever! I am over the moon to announce that @BindiIrwin and @chandlerpowell9 are going to have a baby," she wrote. "Words cannot express the love that is filling my heart. While I wish that Steve was here to share this beautiful moment, I know that he would be so proud."