Ghislaine Maxwell Wants to Rejoin the General Prison Population

Getty

She claims she's being unfairly monitored and searched 24/7 because of what happened to Jeffrey Epstein.

Ghislaine Maxwell is not happy with her prison conditions.

The British socialite, who is currently facing sex trafficking charges connected to Jeffrey Epstein, has claimed she is being treated unfairly because of what happened to her late pedophilic associate.

Through her lawyers, she complained that she is subject to round-the-clock surveillance and constant body scans, in what they described as "uniquely onerous conditions", NBC reported.

The 58-year-old is currently in solitary confinement, but wants to rejoin the general prison population.

She was only recently taken off suicide watch, where she was woken every few hours during the night, was forced to wear special clothing that prevents wearers from tearing and forming a noose.

"It has become apparent that the BOP's (Bureau of Prisons) treatment of Ms. Maxwell is a reaction to the circumstances surrounding the pretrial detention and death of Mr. Epstein," her lawyers claimed in a court filing made Monday night.

Epstein was found hanged in his cell exactly one year ago to the day of the filing, while awaiting trial for sex trafficking minors.

Maxwell's lawyers claim she is monitored "by security cameras and by multiple prison guards, many of whom do not appear to be regular MDC personnel."

"These prison guards constantly observe Ms. Maxwell and take notes on her every activity, including her phone conversations with defense counsel."

They insist she doesn't want special treatment; rather she only wants to be treated the same as any other prisoner.

The BOP told the broadcaster it did not comment on individual inmate conditions "for privacy, safety, and security reasons".

Maxwell was arrested by the FBI on July 2 and charged with enticement of minors, sex trafficking of children, and perjury, all of which she denies.

As a French passport holder — where citizens are not extradited — she was deemed a flight risk and denied bail.

Her indictment specifically relates to the alleged assistance, facilitation and even contribution to abuse of three unnamed girls — the youngest of whom was 14 — between 1994 and 1997.

In the same Monday filing, Maxwell's lawyers called for a judge to disclose the identities of the three alleged victims "so that Ms. Maxwell and defense counsel can meaningfully investigate the alleged conduct, which is now over 25 years old."

Her trial is set for July 12, 2021.