Hollywood Reacts to Joe Biden Picking Kamala Harris as His VP Running Mate

"Was there ever more of an exciting day?" wrote Mindy Kaling.

Joe Biden has chosen Kamala Harris to run as his Vice President and many in Hollywood are rejoicing.

On Tuesday afternoon, stars took to social media to celebrate after Biden, the Democratic nominee, announced Harris, a California Senator, will be his running mate. Biden's decision makes history as Harris, who has served on the US Senate since 2017, will be the first female Black and South Asian American vice presidential candidate.

Back when Kamala was Attorney General, she worked closely with Beau. I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse. I was proud then, and I'm proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 11, 2020 @JoeBiden

.@JoeBiden can unify the American people because he's spent his life fighting for us. And as president, he'll build an America that lives up to our ideals.



I'm honored to join him as our party's nominee for Vice President, and do what it takes to make him our Commander-in-Chief. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 11, 2020 @KamalaHarris

"I have the great honor to announce that I've picked @KamalaHarris -- a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants -- as my running mate," Biden shared on Twitter.

Many celebrities took to Twitter to react to the news.

Pop icon Cher tweeted, "THANK YOU GOD. WE ARE DANCING AROUND WITH JOY IN OUR [heart]'s THIS IS A GREAT DAY FOR AMERICA. WE HAVE BRAINS,& BEAUTY they have nothing."

Mindy Kaling praised Biden's decision to pick a woman of both Black and South Asian descent.

"Was there ever more of an exciting day?" the actress wrote. "For our entire country of course, but especially for my Black and Indian sisters, many of us who have gone our entire lives thinking that someone who looks like us may never hold high office? We work so hard and contribute to the fabric of our lives in America, & now to see @SenKamalaHarris rise to the top like this? It's thrilling!!"

"I am filled with hope and excitement. Thank you @JoeBiden. Let's do this!⁣," she concluded before tagging Harris' sister, Maya, and niece, Meena, as well as Harris' Chief of Staff, Rohini Kosoglu. "#sisterhood #letsdothis #bidenharris2020"

Star Wars icon Mark Hamill shared a photo of himself with Harris, writing, "I'd like to think my enthusiastic support had an influence in her selection. It didn't, but I'd like to think that. #BidenHarris2020"

Elizabeth Banks appeared to mock President Donald Trump's frequent criticism of mail-in voting.

"Congrats to our Senator @KamalaHarris - our country's next VP - I can't wait to safely vote by mail for #BidenHarris2020," the actress tweeted.

Singer Pink wrote, "Real actual tears of joy over here in the Hart household," adding in another tweet, "You both have my vote."

Kathy Griffin tweeted a short and sweet message: "IT'S ABOUT F--KING TIME #BidenHarris2020"

Maya Rudolph also became a trending topic on Twitter as fans expressed their excitement that the actress will possibly be reprising her role as Kamala Harris on "Saturday Night Live," to which she was just recently nominated for an Emmy.

Rudolph reacted to the news and revealed whether or not she'll be returning to "SNL."

"That's spicy," she told EW. "Oh shit. Ruh-roh...I love going to the show any excuse I can get...I just didn't really anticipate traveling during this pandemic, but if there's anyone who can work it out I'm sure Lorne [Michaels] has some kind of invisible helicopter that can get me there."

See more reactions in the tweets, below.

THANK YOU GOD🙏🏻.WE ARE DANCING AROUND WITH JOY IN OUR ♥️’S‼️ THIS IS A GREAT DAY FOR AMERICA‼️

WE HAVE BRAINS,& BEAUTY🥰

they have nothing — Cher (@cher) August 11, 2020 @cher

(1/2) Was there ever more of an exciting day? For our entire country of course, but especially for my Black and Indian sisters, many of us who have gone our entire lives thinking that someone who looks like us may never hold high office? We work so hard and contribute to the pic.twitter.com/LpG0DvsGuT — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) August 11, 2020 @mindykaling

I'd like to think my enthusiastic support had an influence in her selection. It didn't, but I'd like to think that.#BidenHarris2020 https://t.co/LvubSpFFAp pic.twitter.com/RokiiVhjBX — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 11, 2020 @HamillHimself

So many people writing and feeling galvanized with the choice of @KamalaHarris to join @JoeBiden A BOLD CHOICE. A STRONG CHOICE. THE RIGHT CHOICE! — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) August 11, 2020 @jamieleecurtis

Real actual tears of joy over here in the Hart household https://t.co/FuwDcuWOte — P!nk (@Pink) August 11, 2020 @Pink

Congratulations to @KamalaHarris, who will make history as our next Vice President. She understands what it takes to stand up for working people, fight for health care for all, and take down the most corrupt administration in history. Let’s get to work and win. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 11, 2020 @BernieSanders

I’ve known Senator @KamalaHarris for a long time. She is more than prepared for the job. She’s spent her career defending our Constitution and fighting for folks who need a fair shake. This is a good day for our country. Now let’s go win this thing. pic.twitter.com/duJhFhWp6g — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 11, 2020 @BarackObama

.@KamalaHarris will be a great partner to @JoeBiden in making our government a powerful force for good in the fight for social, racial, and economic justice. pic.twitter.com/q5ggXBro5B — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) August 11, 2020 @ewarren

Congrats to our Senator @KamalaHarris - our country’s next VP - I can’t wait to safely vote by mail for #BidenHarris2020 https://t.co/y7p7luqPjE — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) August 11, 2020 @ElizabethBanks

👏🏾🙌🏾👏🏾🙌🏾✊🏾Congrats and well deserved Sen. Kamala Harris!! Love to see and support it! Appreciate you JB https://t.co/OErXQ5TqQL — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 11, 2020 @KingJames

Damn. Picking @KamalaHarris has really moved me. Didn’t expect to get so emotional. But she’s so exciting and it speaks so well of @JoeBiden and god we need some excitement and hope around here! #BidenHarris2020. Let’s do this. — ken olin (@kenolin1) August 11, 2020 @kenolin1

Smart. Tough. And ready to lead. @KamalaHarris is the first Black person ever tapped as the vice presidential nominee of a major party.



Congratulations to both @JoeBiden and Kamala on her nomination!#Trailblazer #VPPick #BidenHarris2020 https://t.co/aSAVkcm9xj — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) August 11, 2020 @BillieJeanKing