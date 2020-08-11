Hollywood Reacts to Joe Biden Picking Kamala Harris as His VP Running Mate

"Was there ever more of an exciting day?" wrote Mindy Kaling.

Joe Biden has chosen Kamala Harris to run as his Vice President and many in Hollywood are rejoicing.

On Tuesday afternoon, stars took to social media to celebrate after Biden, the Democratic nominee, announced Harris, a California Senator, will be his running mate. Biden's decision makes history as Harris, who has served on the US Senate since 2017, will be the first female Black and South Asian American vice presidential candidate.

"I have the great honor to announce that I've picked @KamalaHarris -- a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants --  as my running mate," Biden shared on Twitter.

Harris also tweeted, writing, "@JoeBiden can unify the American people because he's spent his life fighting for us. And as president, he'll build an America that lives up to our ideals.  I'm honored to join him as our party's nominee for Vice President, and do what it takes to make him our Commander-in-Chief."

Many celebrities took to Twitter to react to the news.

Pop icon Cher tweeted, "THANK YOU GOD. WE ARE DANCING AROUND WITH JOY IN OUR [heart]'s THIS IS A GREAT DAY FOR AMERICA. WE HAVE BRAINS,& BEAUTY they have nothing."

Mindy Kaling praised Biden's decision to pick a woman of both Black and South Asian descent.

"Was there ever more of an exciting day?" the actress wrote. "For our entire country of course, but especially for my Black and Indian sisters, many of us who have gone our entire lives thinking that someone who looks like us may never hold high office? We work so hard and contribute to the fabric of our lives in America, & now to see @SenKamalaHarris rise to the top like this? It's thrilling!!"

"I am filled with hope and excitement. Thank you @JoeBiden. Let's do this!⁣," she concluded before tagging Harris' sister, Maya, and niece, Meena, as well as Harris' Chief of Staff, Rohini Kosoglu. "#sisterhood #letsdothis #bidenharris2020"

Star Wars icon Mark Hamill shared a photo of himself with Harris, writing, "I'd like to think my enthusiastic support had an influence in her selection. It didn't, but I'd like to think that. #BidenHarris2020"

Elizabeth Banks appeared to mock President Donald Trump's frequent criticism of mail-in voting.

"Congrats to our Senator @KamalaHarris - our country's next VP - I can't wait to safely vote by mail for #BidenHarris2020," the actress tweeted.

Singer Pink wrote, "Real actual tears of joy over here in the Hart household," adding in another tweet, "You both have my vote."

Kathy Griffin tweeted a short and sweet message: "IT'S ABOUT F--KING TIME #BidenHarris2020"

Maya Rudolph also became a trending topic on Twitter as fans expressed their excitement that the actress will possibly be reprising her role as Kamala Harris on "Saturday Night Live," to which she was just recently nominated for an Emmy.

Rudolph reacted to the news and revealed whether or not she'll be returning to "SNL."

"That's spicy," she told EW. "Oh shit. Ruh-roh...I love going to the show any excuse I can get...I just didn't really anticipate traveling during this pandemic, but if there's anyone who can work it out I'm sure Lorne [Michaels] has some kind of invisible helicopter that can get me there."

See more reactions in the tweets, below.

