The Bachelor's Vanessa Grimaldi Engaged, Ex Nick Viall Reacts

Getty

Viall re-followed his ex on social media just in time for her big news.

Three years after she ended her engagement with "The Bachelor" star Nick Viall, Vanessa Grimaldi is engaged ... again!

The reality star, 32, announced her engagement to Josh Wolfe on Monday, sharing photos from the Canadian businessman's romantic proposal at Porte Saint-Louis, Quebec.

"August 9th, 2020 will forever be my favourite DAY OF MY LIFE!!!!!!!!!!!

she captioned the photo series. "@jbrwolfe YOU ARE MY EVERYTHING AND I CANNOT WAIT TO BE FOREVER AND EVER WITH YOU!!!!!!"

She added the hashtag #engaged. The accompanying photos show the couple walking around the candlelit location, before Wolfe gets on one knee to pop the question. After she clearly said yes, they're seen kissing and celebrating with champagne.

On his page, Wolfe simply wrote, "She said yes."

Among the many congratulatory messages in Grimaldi's comments was one from her ex, Viall. "Well thank god I followed you back a week ago to hear this news."

He added, "Congrats to you two! Lucky guy."

Grimaldi and Viall met on his season of "The Bachelor" back in 2017, with Vanessa winning the final rose. Though they were engaged, they split later that same year.