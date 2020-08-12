RHOBH Recap: Denise Richards Unloads on Cast, Producers Intervene

Bravo

Denise calls the women "mean girls," before telling them, "this has probably been the worst trip I've been on in my entire life."

Denise Richards has had it.

She made that crystal clear on the latest episode of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," after night after night of Brandi Glanville drama during the cast's Roman getaway caused her to finally pop off on her costars.

After a mic drop speech, she retreated from the group, prompting producers to intervene. How did we get here? Let's backtrack.

The hour began with the second-half of the group's second disastrous dinner, where Denise continued to deny she and Brandi ever had sex -- and made the bold claim Brandi said she had sex with other women in the cast.

Neither Lisa Rinna or Kyle Richards believed her, with Rinna saying the whole thing felt "dirty." Speaking to Denise, Rinna added, "It's not clean, someone's not being honest. If you have chosen to sit here, then you need to f--king own it."

Denise said she had owned it with her denial, before admitting to leaving whenever she gets frustrated with the group. "Denise, if you want to be here, you're here, if you don't want to be here, then GO," Rinna shouted at her across the table.

As Garcelle Beauvais and Dorit Kemsley wondered why the other women chose to believe Brandi over their current costar, Denise then swore on her mother's grave she never told Brandi she thought Erika was an "ice cold bitch."

In a confessional, however, she claimed Glanville said she heard Erika was "really cold" toward Denise -- with Denise admitting she "agreed" with the comment. She, of course, didn't say any of this to the other women, adding to the confusion.

Denise then claimed Brandi was the one who said Teddi Mellencamp-Arroyave rides on dad John Mellencamp's coattails. That comment made Teddi wonder why Denise hadn't said that the previous night, when the allegations first came out. She didn't respond, but in a confessional Denise hilariously added, "I actually said worse shit about Teddi than Brandi said I said."

At that point, she started crying and the ladies all decided to call it a night.

The next morning, Denise had a sitdown with Lisa, who she felt did not have her back during any of this. She told Rinna it was "hurtful" she didn't give her a heads up about the allegations, causing Lisa to break down in tears as she admitted she hadn't been a good friend.

It appeared that the two really patched things up, as Lisa, Denise, Garcelle and Sutton Stracke made a trip together to St Peter's Basilica.

Richards showed up to dinner that night prepared to unload on all of her costars. After thanking Rinna for clearing the air with her, she turned her attention to everyone at the table.

"To be brutally honest, theres so much judgement in this group. Every single f--king dinner I have been on the receiving end of what feels like being attacked as soon as we sit down and that is not f--king cool," she began.

"My husband did not want me to go on this trip. He had a feeling and he was right," she angrily continued, looking at Kyle. "When you kept asking me, 'Be honest, be honest,' I was. Nobody believed me."

When Kyle said that allegations "have to be addressed" on the show when they're put out there on camera, Denise shot back, "They do not."

"I have to say this, because this has been probably the worst trip I've been on in my entire life, that is the truth," she continued. "I don't deserve this and you know that. You have not attacked me? You drag in Brandi, that's not f--king cool. It has gotten to the point, this is the god's honest truth, where it is Mean Girls. That is my experience and observation. I am being brutally honest, that is the truth. You keep bombarding me and it's not f--king cool."

Rinna thought that was a low blow, reminding viewers in a confessional that they were all branded "The Mean Girls of Beverly Hills" during the never-ending Lucy Lucy Apple Juice drama with Lisa Vanderpump the previous season.

When Dorit said she didn't think anyone was "deliberately trying to hurt" Denise, Richards adamantly said, "That I disagree with." As Kemsley tried to keep talking, Garcelle became overcome with emotion and walked out -- with Denise following right behind her. The women were all livid she made her speech, called them "mean girls" and walked out before talking anything out.

Outside, Garcelle admitted she was overtired and missed her kids, as Denise told her she felt the other women "crossed a line that is really evil and detrimental." A producer then pleaded with Richards on camera not to leave, telling her it would be a "big mistake" to walk away.

"Let me just say something to you, you can't come in here and make a big speech like that and then not hear anybody else's opinion," he told her. "You want to move past this? Let's all figure out how we can move past this."

"I've been hearing what these bitches have to say for months," she said in a confessional, "but then there's the part of me that goes, you know what, I actually do like these women. I've had fun with them before."

With that, she went back in, as her costars all thanked her for returning. Rinna said she thought it would be best if they didn't "label each other and call each other names" going forward, adding that she understood and accepted how Denise felt. With that, they all agreed to enjoy their last night in Italy together.

As they pigged out on some truly delicious-looking pizza, they all bonded over the craziest places they've ever had sex. For Erika Jayne, it was in the hospital with her then-boyfriend after a head injury when she was 16. Kyle admitted she got frisky at the dinner table at a black tie event, while Garcelle joined the Mile High Club on a commercial flight. Sutton's story was more "romantic," hooking up on a campground in a sleeping bag, while Rinna said she and her then-boyfriend had sex next to one of her friends and their beau in the same station wagon.

Denise brought the trip full circle by saying she once had sex in a church parking lot, as Kyle joked, "No wonder you couldn't get into the Vatican today."

While the episode had a happy ending, Denise was nowhere to be seen in the preview for next week. Instead, Brandi returns, says she has proof of their alleged hookup and shocks everyone with a censored claim about what she did to Denise.