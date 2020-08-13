Dennis Quaid Adopts Cat Also Named Dennis Quaid: 'It Was Really Off the Wall'

Getty/Lynchburg Humane Society

Dennis Quaid, the human, has adopted Dennis Quaid, the cat.

Dennis Quaid is expanding his family just a few weeks after tying the knot to wife Laura Savoie...and not in the way you'd expect!

The 66-year-old actor is getting ready to sign the adoption papers on an adorable new feline, who just so happens to also be named Dennis Quaid!

Dennis, who recently started a pet podcast titled "The Pet Show" with his company Audio Up, couldn't resist the opportunity to adopt the cat after hearing about him on a Virginia news station. Dennis, the cat, had been featured on WSLS as part of their Clear the Shelters initiative with the locally based Lynchburg Humane Society.

"It was really off the wall, but I just couldn't resist. I had to. I'm out to save all the Dennis Quaids of the world, however we can do that," Dennis, the human, told WSLS. "My heart goes out to Dennis Quaid."

At first, the shelter couldn’t believe that it was actually the "A Dog's Journey" actor, but after jumping on a Zoom call, the team put their plans in action to get the cat to California. "The Pet Show" co-host Jimmy Jellinek will soon fly to Virginia to bring the cat back home.

As for Dennis the cat's living accommodations when he arrives? He'll be spending a lot of time at Dennis and Jimmy's Audio Up home office, serving as the perfect podcast mascot. And in order to avoid confusion, the cat will be referred to as D.Q.

"He's gonna be the office cat, he's going to be right here with us. We can't wait!" Dennis added.

The hilarious situation has left Dennis with some great advice for other shelters who are looking to put their animals in great homes.