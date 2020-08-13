Internet Debates Whether or Not Dad is A-Hole For Naming Daughter Captain Phasma

"Being a kid is hard enough without having to start every school year with 'Hi my name is literally Captain Phasma. Yes, I do hate my parents.'"

Leia? Rey? Padme?... maybe even Sy Snootles? But naming your daughter Captain Phasma? The internet collectively said it has a bad feeling about this.

A curious husband took to Reddit on Wednesday to ask if he and his wife should bestow their unborn daughter with the name of the polarizing Star Wars character played by Gwendoline Christie.

The post --  titled "AITA for wanting to name my daughter after a Star Wars character?" -- quickly went viral as fans agreed that the answer to "am I that a--hole" was a resounding, "YES."

"Being a kid is hard enough without having to start every school year with 'Hi my name is literally Captain Phasma. Yes, I do hate my parents,'" wrote one Reddit commentator, as another critic posted on Twitter, "You're doing it for you. You're trying to honor your Fandom, but you're doing that ostensibly at the cost of your child's dignity."

In the post, the author explained how he and his wife met while camping out for tickets to "The Force Awakens," got hitched and, since then, everything about their lives revolves around a galaxy far, far away.

"Our friends think we are a bit nutty but have always respected it until my wife got pregnant and we shared the name we wanted when we found out we are having a girl," the author wrote.

With the birth reportedly six weeks away, the couple announced the name to their family and friends with a Zoom meeting and it went over as well as the introduction of Jar-Jar Binks in "The Phantom Menace."

"They went from being happy and excited to appalled," the author shared. "They think we are messing up the child for this."

Star Wars geeks also took umbrage with the fact that the author admitted to being bullied as a kid -- yet it didn't dawn on him that his daughter's childhood would inevitably be filled with peer persecution.

"That is literally the worst thing you could name your kid," wrote one Twitter user. "You are setting them up for a life of bullying and being taken as a joke."

Instead, the expectant father said he believed the moniker would be a "strong name" and "make other kids in awe of our daughter."

"Especially once you have the tie-in to Gwendolyn Christie, who is basically a warrior. Our daughter should be both respected and feared."

His parents reportedly agreed about the name being Christie-adjacent, but asked if it could be "Gwendolyn" or "Brienne," after Christie's famous role in "Games of Thrones."

The suggestion, however, was met with push back by the husband, as the couple apparently have a "thing" with the HBO fantasy show.

"Honestly it's a sore point with my wife and me because she watched the show behind my back, and it bothers me," the author explained, "And my parents know this. So I definitely would not consent to naming her Brienne, even though I respect Christie and her talents in the clips I've seen."

The author eventually added an edit to the thread, saying the couple were considering other names now, especially since the character of Captain Phasma is often derided as greatly underused and a weak Star Wars villain in general.

He signed off, writing, "Also, I see a lot do not like the character Captain Phasma at all... I disagree wholeheartedly with that but to each his own."

