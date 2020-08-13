Florida Vice-Mayor Arrested With Three Bottles of Whiskey in Her Tesla After Three Car Pile Up

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Police said they found an open bottle of Fireball in her center console — and two more in her purse.

Police in Florida have arrested a public official for a DUI after she allegedly caused a three-car pile up in her Tesla.

Oldsmar Vice Mayor Linda Norris, 59, was taken into custody after the 10:30 AM crash on Wednesday morning.

A witness called 911 after seeing the red Tesla driving erratically, and then rear-ending another vehicle, which rammed that car into a third.

"Norris was asked to step out of the vehicle. Immediately, deputies noticed Norris was slurring her words and her movements appeared unstable," Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office reported on Facebook.

Deputies asked her where she was going and where she came from, but said Norris was unable to provide a clear answer.

"Inside her vehicle, deputies found an open container of Fireball in the center console and two additional, but closed bottles in her purse."

Officers said she was unable to pass a field sobriety test; she also refused to give a breath sample.

Luckily, there were no injuries in the accident.

Norris now faces two charges: Driving Under the Influence Third Conviction, and Refusal to Submit to Testing. She was held on $1,000 bail.

"It's infuriating to know some drivers have no respect for the law or the lives around them," Sheriff Chad Chronister said, per the Tampa Bay Times.

"Furthermore, Linda Norris is a public official and should behave accordingly. Instead, she serves as an example of our commitment to identifying and catching those who break the law, no matter who they are."