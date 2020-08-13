Vanessa Morgan Posts Sonogram of Her 'Lil Kicker' Amid Michael Kopech Divorce

Getty

Morgan's post came just a couple of weeks after it was revealed the actress' now-estranged husband, Michael Kopeh, had filed for divorce.

Mom-to-be Vanessa Morgan is already in love with her "lil kicker."

The pregnant "Riverdale" star took to Twitter Wednesday to share a sonogram of her growing baby boy. In the ultrasound photo, the unborn child's foot can be seen front and center.

"He's a lil kicker," Morgan, 28, wrote alongside the photo, adding a heart emoji. "#bigfoot"

Morgan's post came just a couple of weeks after it was revealed the actress' now-estranged husband, Michael Kopech, had filed for divorce.

On July 24, Morgan announced her pregnancy on Instagram, sharing photos and videos from her gender reveal -- but Kopech was nowhere to be found. A few days later, news broke of Kopech's filing.

The Chicago Tribune confirmed on July 27 that Kopech filed for divorce back on June 19, just five months after the two tied the knot and one month before the baby reveal.

While neither Kopech or Morgan's reps have commented at all on the split, her publicist did say the White Sox pitcher is the father of her child.

Morgan didn't mention her estranged other half at all when she revealed she was expecting.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Exciting news ... I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January," she captioned the post, above. "This little guy has already brought me so much happiness and a feeling of such a greater purpose. I cannot wait to meet you!!"

"On a personal note, I have had the blessing of growing up in the public eye having started my acting career at age 6. While this has been incredible for me, I am very much looking forward to giving this little guy some room to grow up outside of the public eye, until he tells me otherwise," she continued. "Lil one you were made with so much love & already exude a light so strong it warms my belly."

"Thank you God for this blessing," she concluded. "I'm just so happy & can't wait to dedicate everyday to being the best mommy I can be."

Morgan and Kopech said "I do" back in January at the Walton Historic House in Florida, a ceremony which was attended by many of her "Riverdale" costars.