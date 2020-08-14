RHONY Fans Think Luann, Ramona and Tinsley Dated This American Idol Contestant

Getty

"We share a lot of people, don't we?" Ramona asked on the latest episode.

Social media sleuths went wild after the latest episode of "The Real Housewives of New York" revealed three of the ladies may have dated the same "American Idol" contestant.

During a girls trip to Cancun, some of the Housewives appeared to be looking for love, but Luann de Lesseps couldn't seem to get her mind off a mystery man she was checking out on her phone.

"Take a look at this guy," Luann said to Dorinda Medley, who replied, "Oh my god, he's so sexy."

"He's so adorable," Luann continued to gush. "And he sings like nobody's business. He's amazing. He won 'American Idol.'"

At this revelation, Ramona Singer's ears perked up and she took a gander at the mystery man's photo, exclaiming she knows him too, as his name was bleeped out.

"We share a lot of people, don't we?" Ramona joked.

"Oh, did you have a story with him, too?" asked Luann, to which Ramona confirmed.

"So did Tinsley, so did Tinsley," Luann said of her former co-star, Tinsley Mortimer.

"God where do you guys all find the same men," quipped Dorinda. "Where am I? Home in bed."

Afterwards, fans traded their theories about who the mystery man was online and the consensus appeared to be Constantine Maroulis.

"So it was Constantine Maroulis, wasn't it?" shared one follower, as another posted a series of photos of Tinsley and Constantine together, writing, "Why did nobody tell me that Tinsley dated Constantine from American Idol?"

Although the 44-year-old singer did not win the fourth season of the reality singing competition -- he came in sixth -- fans believe the clues line up for him being the guy who has now dated at least three of the "RHONY" ladies.

Check out some of the hilarious reactions to the theory below!

Why did nobody tell me that Tinsley dated Constantine from American Idol? #RHONY pic.twitter.com/TNCNHwAlF2 — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) August 14, 2020 @gibsonoma

Is it Constantine? Is a Bravoholic? He sang at Taylors daughter birthday party on #RHOBH. Ew. #rhony — Kkoopers (@kkoopers) August 14, 2020 @kkoopers

LuAnn implying she “has a story” about “a hot guy” (that LuAnn is showing Dorinda pics of) and Dorinda agrees & says he’s“very sexy” and w whom “Tinsley has dated” & Romona also claims to “have a story about”......



🤔All this over Constantine Maroulis?! Hmmmkay.....#RHONY pic.twitter.com/hxvPR6QPdo — ‼️Reality Check®️‼️ (@Reality_ChekPlz) August 14, 2020 @Reality_ChekPlz

LUANN, RAMONA, AND TINSLEY ALL SLEPT WITH CONSTANTINE?!?! The quickest research paper I’ve done in a solid commercial break #RHONY @BravoTV pic.twitter.com/Taahbiuz2U — Sarah Hudson (@sarahsmile510) August 14, 2020 @sarahsmile510

