Disney Confirms Its First Bisexual Character In Animated Series

Everett

The entertainment titan originally pushed back against the idea, according to the show's creator.

The Disney Channel's animated lineup just broke down a barrier.

The company has confirmed that the lead character for "The Owl House" series -- a 14-year-old Dominican-American girl named Luz Noceda -- is bisexual.

Although Disney has featured LGBTQ+ characters before, Luz is the first bisexual character to debut on a TV series, as the show follows her journey to becoming a witch after she falls into a magical world.

But the creator, Dana Terrace, said the idea wasn't originally given the go by Disney.

In dev I was very open about my intention to put queer kids in the main cast. I'm a horrible liar so sneaking it in would've been hard haha. When we were greenlit I was told by certain Disney leadership that I could NOT represent any form of bi or gay relationship on the Channel. — Dana Terrace (@DanaTerrace) August 9, 2020 @DanaTerrace

"In [development], I was very open about my intention to put queer kids in the main cast," Terrace tweeted recently. "I'm a horrible liar so sneaking it in would've been hard haha. When we were greenlit, I was told by certain Disney leadership that I could NOT represent any form of bi or gay relationship on the Channel."

Identifying as bisexual, Terrace continued to argue for representation in her cartoon.

"Luckily my stubbornness paid off and now I am VERY supported by current Disney leadership. (Thank you @NashRiskin and team!) Not to mention the amazingness of this crew."

Representation matters! Always fight to make what YOU want to see! As OH continues I can't wait to explore things that are important to me and my crew. Looking forward to the next chapter. 🦉💕



...Which is next week in WING IT LIKE WITCHES!

Thank you for watching! #TheOwlHouse pic.twitter.com/U8PHHT2g91 — Dana Terrace (@DanaTerrace) August 9, 2020 @DanaTerrace

Luz's bisexuality was revealed during an episode airing on August 8. Fans were quick to applaud the move online, including Alex Hirsch, creator of Disney's "Gravity Falls."

"Back when I made GF Disney FORBADE me from any explicit LGBTQ+ rep.," he tweeted. "Apparently 'happiest place on earth' meant 'straightest' But as of today, thanks to @DanaTerrace & team there are explicitly queer ANIMATED MAIN CHARACTERS on DISNEY TV. Im so proud & happy to say that #OwlHouse."

And Terrace will continue working towards LGBTQ+ equality, as she posted, "Representation matters! Always fight to make what YOU want to see! As OH continues I can't wait to explore things that are important to me and my crew. Looking forward to the next chapter."

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.