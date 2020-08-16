Stranger Things Star Noah Schnapp Twitter Account Hacked, Posts Distressing Messages

Getty

Fans were left concerned after the account started sharing content that was tinged with sexual content, racism, suicidal thoughts and more.

Fans of "Stranger Things" star Noah Schnapp were left confused and worried over the weekend as his Twitter account began sharing several disturbing and concerning tweets, including thoughts of suicide, as well as uncharacteristic sexual and racist content.

Most of these tweets have since been removed, with the 15-year-old star taking to his Instagram Stories to reveal what happened.

"Someone hacked my Twitter," he wrote. "It’s not me I’m trying to get back and I’ll let you know when I do."

Instagram

The first tweet to raise suspicions came at 6:27 ET, per Variety, with the message, "Suicidal thoughts." While there was understandable concern, fans quickly realized something was amiss as it was followed by more disturbing and varied content.

Some of the retweets and tags in the hacked content could be indicative of accounts that were involved in the hacking.

While the most inflammatory tweets have been removed, including sexual content and use of the n-word, things don't appear back to normal just yet.

Schnapp has not yet shared an additional update and two of the hacked retweets remain active on Schnapp's Twitter feed, indicating that he's yet to regain full control of his account.

Fans quickly grew suspicious as his feed began retweeting stories from other accounts of him smoking marijuana and getting into fights, per Deadline, along with even more disconcerting content throughout the day.

Not only was it uncharacteristic for the young star, Schnapp has never been a frequent social media user, outside of his growing TikTok fame.

Prior to the Saturday onslaught, his Twitter feed had been silent for a month, with his last tweet coming July 16.

