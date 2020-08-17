Alicia Keys Responds to YouTube Twins Calling Her a 'Robot' After Listening to Fallin' For First Time

YouTube/Getty

It looks like Alicia Keys has just gained two new fans.

On Sunday, the 15-time Grammy winner reacted to a viral video of 22-year-old twin YouTubers, Tim and Fred Williams, listening to her 2001 hit, "Fallin'" for the very first time. The brothers were so mind-blown by Alicia's out-of-this-world voice, they described it as a "robot" -- something that Alicia says she's been called before.

In the clip titled, "FIRST TIME HEARING Alicia Keys - Fallin' (Official Video) REACTION," which was posted last week, Tim and Fred filmed their hilarious, genuine reaction as they watched and listened to the "Fallin" music video.

Praising Alicia's "powerful" voice, the twins referred to Alicia as a "cold-blooded killer" and even had to pause the video at one point in an attempt to comprehend that it was in fact a human voice they were hearing.

"Trying to figure out how you a person and your voice made like that?" Tim said in awe. "It's gotta be a robot. What? You gotta be a computer or something, bro. I ain't never heard nothing like that."

The duo's video went viral in the days that followed and eventually caught the eye of Alicia, who responded on Twitter, assuring she's not a robot.

"It's not the first time I've heard people call me a robot but I promise I'm not," the singer tweeted alongside crying-laughing emojis.

It’s not the first time I’ve heard people call me a robot but I promise I’m not 🤣😂🤣 https://t.co/bZmXvor1EE — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) August 16, 2020 @aliciakeys

This comes after Tim and Fred's channel pushed Phil Collins' "In The Air Tonight" back onto the charts after their reaction video went viral.

In addition to Alicia and Collins, the YouTube twins have filmed and posted dozens of videos of themselves listening to legendary songs for the first time, including Dolly Parton's "Jolene."

The county icon responded to the video, writing, "No point in begging…Jolene already stole these two @Twinsthenewtrend - Team Dolly."

