Nicolle Wallace Says View Firing Felt 'Like Being Broken Up With'

Getty

The TV host said it felt "personal" when she got the axe.

While MSNBC is going all-in on Nicolle Wallace, expanding her show to two-hours, the host took a look back at her considerably shorter-lived experience on "The View."

In 2014, Wallace was hired to sit next to Whoopi Goldberg, Rosie O'Donnell and Rosie Perez at the Hot Topics table on the show's 18th season -- but ABC sent the Republican packing less than a year later.

At the time, it was reported she didn't "bicker" enough with the other women, meaning there were less explosive moments that usually make the show go viral.

In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times about the expansion of "Deadline: White House," Wallace reflected on why she just didn't work out on the morning show -- and was asked whether she believes "a show that's as contentious as 'The View'" is at all "helpful for political discourse."

Well, I think the problem was it wasn't contentious that season I was on," Wallace replied. "Being fired from a TV show where you think you're kind of baring your soul feels personal because it is. It's like being broken up with."

Looking back, she said that, "because I never worked in entertainment I think what I didn't understand is: It really was a casting, and it was a casting they didn't like."

Wallace said that during her time on the show she often "sought to make peace" with O'Donnell and Perez and considered her relationship with Whoopi Goldberg "special."

Goldberg only had good things to say about Wallace in the LA Times piece, adding, "The only thing better than one hour with Nicolle Wallace is two — it just makes you smarter."