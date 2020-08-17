Patrick Schwarzenegger Claims Man Tried to 'Fight' Him for Wearing a Mask

Getty

See how fans reacted to the star's story.

Patrick Schwarzenegger says a man threatened to slap him for wearing a mask amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 26-year-old actor took to Twitter Sunday to recall his encounter with the apparent anti-masker.

"A man just tried to come and fight me because I was wearing a mask lolol," Schwarzenegger wrote, adding, "'I'mma slap you across your face for that mask' I was like huh....."

A man just tried to come and fight me because I was wearing a mask lolol “I’mma slap you across your face for that mask” I was like huh..... — Patrick Shriver (@PSchwarzenegger) August 16, 2020 @PSchwarzenegger

Many of the "Midnight Sun" star's fans praised him for wearing a face covering, while others shared similar experiences.

"Somebody literally shoved and head butted my disabled dad whilst he was shopping, just because he was wearing a mask:/," a user claimed. "the stupidity of some people honestly smh"

"This is one reason why I don't bring my kids grocery shopping right now. We wear masks and so many people seem so angry right now," a fan tweeted, while another added, "Proud of you Patrick for wearing a mask."

One of the best reactions was from a fan who suggested Schwarzenegger clap back at the anti-masker by using famous father Arnold's most iconic line from his Terminator films.

"Should have told him you're gonna come back with your father," the user tweeted, adding a GIF from the film that read, "I'll be back."

Meanwhile, also on Sunday, Schwarzenegger shared a very dapper photo of him and his dog Champ wearing matching outfits.

"Matching 👔🎩" he captioned the pic, below.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Got a story or tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.