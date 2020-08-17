RHOBH Star Teddi Mellencamp-Arroyave Shows Off New $6.5 Million Encino Home

The modern farmhouse has a waterfall, movie theater and wine room with storage for 200 bottles.

Teddi Mellencamp-Arroyave is moving out of the Hollywood Hills and into the Valley.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star is following costars Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley to Encino, picking up a stunning new home listed at $6.49 million.

TooFab has confirmed George Ouzounian of The Agency, Mauricio Umansky's real estate firm, has the listing (photos above).

The reality star/accountability coach revealed she's in escrow on Sunday, as she took her and husband Edwin Arroyave's kids (and all of her fans) on a virtual tour of the new pad (video above).

In the Instagram Story video, the children -- son Cruz, daughter Slate and stepdaughter Isabella -- explored the property as Teddi joked she'll "become a master chef" thanks to their killer kitchen. She also cracked that Cruz could "sleep in mommy's closet ... since you said you don't want to sleep in your own room."

Kyle Richards was also seen on the property in the footage.

The 8,550-square-foot "Modern Farmhouse" has seven bedrooms, seven baths -- and a "backyard oasis" with waterfall, cabana, massage room, fireplace and basketball court.

Inside, there's a stunning master suite with wrap-around terrace, game room, movie theater, chef's kitchen, and a wine room with enough storage for 200 bottles of vino.