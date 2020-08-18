Angelina Jolie Talks 'Chaos' of Quarantining with Six Kids and Who She's Really Concerned About

YouTube/Getty

While her family has been really "lucky" through the pandemic, Jolie recognizes not everyone has been as fortunate.

It's a full house for Angelina Jolie.

The actress has been spending quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic with all six of her and ex Brad Pitt's children; Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 12.

"Well, we're all there. So, all six kids, my oldest son's home from Korea," she revealed in a new interview with E!'s Daily Pop. "Lots of popcorn and just like really every family, we're just pajamas, robes, snacks."

"You know, I've never been one who valued relaxation. I like chaos," she added of her bustling home. "I've been on high-level meetings where there's dogs and balls and kids and things. You kind of just enjoy being human with everybody else and laughing through it."

Jolie added that she's been trying to give them all "a bit of structure" with schedules around the home, but admitted daughter Zahara "is better at organizing things than I am."

In a separate interview with EXTRA, the actress said Maddox has been taking classes for Yonsei University in South Korea from home, studying online starting at 6pm every evening.

"They're all together and it's a nice big bunch, so everybody's helping each other out," she added. "We're lucky."

Acknowledging those who aren't as fortunate, the humanitarian said her "biggest concern" during the pandemic are those in abusive homes.

"There was a 40% drop-off of hearing reports of abuse of children and what that means is that those like the teachers who recognize what is happening to the child and can report it cannot see the child, so domestic violence is a very big concern during this time," she said. Jolie added she's hopeful "Humanity always comes forward in times like this."