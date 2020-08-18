Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson Reunite Pitch Perfect's Barden Bellas for Charity Single

Universal Pictures

Hailee Steinfeld, Anna Camp, Brittany Snow and more Barden Bellas reunite to tackle Beyoncé's "Love on Top."

From Hana Mae Lee's beatbox at the bottom of the track to Anna Kendrick handing off the high notes to co-star Kelley Jakle (with adorable notes), it was like fans were being treated to a bonus scene from a new "Pitch Perfect" movie.

The Barden Bellas touched hearts and created a fervent fan base across three films in the franchise, and clearly the ladies still have plenty of mad love for one another. They also clearly believe in important causes in these uncertain times.

There are advantages to this quarantine life as reunions like this are so much easier to pull together when it only requires that everyone have access to a screen and a video-conferencing application like Zoom.

"There’s nothing perfect about the world we’re living in," Kendrick captioned her share of the group's new video on Instagram. "Families around the globe are suffering from the impact of the #COVID19 pandemic."

"We are here, again, making music with our mouths for two very important reasons: Beyoncé and a great cause," Snow captioned her share of the video.

While the ladies' shares focused on the music video itself, the official YouTube video featured an added bonus. Both John Michael Higgins and Elizabeth Banks reprised their announcer roles from the films to throw barbs at the ladies.

"It seems that not even a quarantine could prevent them from harassing us with another musical performance," said Higgins.

As Banks explained after first saying Higgins has a "cold, dead heart," a portion of all proceeds from downloads and streams of this track are being donated UNICEF relief for children in Lebanon "and around the world" facing unprecedented hardships amid the ongoing pandemic.

With everyone coming together for a good cause, is it possible they enjoyed themselves so much they might consider coming together for "Pitch Perfect 4"?

