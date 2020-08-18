Atlanta Hotel Receptionist Beats Guest With Lobby Phone in Wild Video

Twitter

Did you order a wake up call from the front desk?

A hotel employee in Georgia was caught in a wild brawl this week.

Video purportedly shot in the lobby of the Embassy Suites by Hilton in Atlanta Galleria showed the moment a staff member got into a fight with a guest.

The minute-long clip shows the customer berating the staff member, who was on the phone behind the front desk.

The woman can be heard yelling about speaking to the hotel manager, pointing her finger aggressively in the employee's face, who is wearing a mask.

The person videoing the altercation on her cellphone seems to have thought she was just recording an angry rant, because the footage then cuts straight to the receptionist repeatedly bludgeoning the now-cowering customer over the head with the phone.

WARNING: Graphic Content

The hotel employee said not today! Why did she knock her in the head with the phone like that though?! 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/WcAwt2iNJx — THE NEIGHBORHOOD TALK (@TNHTalk) August 17, 2020 @TNHTalk

She then drags the woman into the lobby by her hair, pummeling her with her fist the whole time, until her wig comes off in her hand.

Finally relenting, she backs off — allowing the customer the chance to counterattack.

Grabbing the wire of the landline she was just beaten with, the customer swings the base of the phone like a medieval flail, running after the staff member, her tangled wig trailing the floor after her.

After exchanging some more blows, the hotel employee finally flees the scene with the phone wire and wig still wrapped around her leg, the chaotic scene completed by her opponent chasing her into the back of the hotel.

A spokesperson for the hotel told the New York Post that the guest had attacked the employee over incidental charges.

The hotel said the video did not show the full incident, claiming the guest lashed out first in an unprovoked attack, and that the employee tried to wrest free several times before "defended herself" and fought back.

The spokesperson said the guest fled the scene afterwards; the worker suffered minor injuries, and filed a police report.

According to the Post, police said they had not issued a warrant for the woman's arrest because the hotel were unable to provide enough identifying details.

The employee has not been fired.